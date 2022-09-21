Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands

Read full article on original website
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
A Yakima non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in county
A Yakima non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in county. Rod's House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima. Ten beds for young adults and eight for minors.
Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser
Highway 221 has been closed for the fire. SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 4:04 p.m. - Multiple fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire off Wine Country Road and West Gibbon Road, near Interstate I-82 Milepost 88. Crews are estimating a fire between 600 and 1,000 acres. The surrounding area is only vegetation and wildlife, according to Mike McKenna with West Benton Fire Rescue.
FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned...
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
Public salmon walk set for October in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is inviting the public to a public salmon walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October, 1. The walk will start at the Cle Elum Ranger station and then caravan to two other sites where participants can observe and learn about spawning salmon.
Kittitas county burn ban to be lifted Friday
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The burn ban that has been in effect in Kittitas County since July will be canceled on Friday, September, 23. According to a Kittitas County press release, current weather conditions have lowered fire danger to the point where the burn ban is no longer necessary. The public...
Ellensburg police need information on hit-and-run
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Ellensburg Police Department is asking for information regarding a hit-and-run from just before 3 a.m. on September 18. It says the collision happened around the 300 block of W 15th Avenue. The car, pictured, likely has damage to the left side, according to EPD. The back...
Dutch Bros hosts fundraiser to help Yakima Amateur Hockey Association fix broken ice machine
YAKIMA, Wash. - A broken part in the ice machine at the Yakima Ice Rink is affecting the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association's (YAHA) ability to get back on the ice. Since repairs are expected to be pricey, Dutch Bros coffee is hosting a "Give Back Day" on October 1 to help them raise money.
Teenager suspected of DUI in Nob Hill crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old man from Puyallup is suspected of DUI charges after crashing into two cars trying to get away from a Washington State Patrol trooper in Yakima around 5:40 p.m. on September 23. The man was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 82 before the collision,...
Yakima Housing Authority receives funding for affordable housing project on Fruitvale
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The city of Yakima will soon see a 54-unit affordable housing project on Fruitvale Boulevard after the Washington State Department of Commerce announced that the Yakima Housing Authority will receive $119,000 in funding. The money comes from the Housing Trust fund, which the state is using to support developers and bridge the gap from construction cost increases, according to the press release from the department.
Yakima Valley College offers GED, diploma help to those off-track
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College has partnered with multiple regional school districts to offer a Step up to College Program to help people ages 16-20 who are not on a path to graduate still earn their diploma or GED. People who have dropped out of school or are short on credits for graduation can enroll in the program to earn credit at no cost.
Wapato officer-involved shooting suspect named
WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wapato on September, 23. According to the Coroner's office Amado Ramos was the suspect who died in the shooting after ramming a Yakima County Sheriff's car, fleeing the scene, crashing, and trying to run into a cornfield.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/22/22 10:20 a.m. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) has been activated and will be handling this investigation. Yakima County Sheriff's deputies attempting to contact a wanted suspect led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Wapato around 3:30 Thursday morning. According to Lieutenant Robert Tucker...
College Success Foundation, YVC boost college attainment
YAKIMA, Wash.- The College Success Foundation (CSF) and Yakima Valley College (YVC) are partnering to help students from underserved communities and low-income households in the Yakima School District achieve college educations. The CSF is expanding its staff to 25 college success coaches across the state, including one based at YVC....
