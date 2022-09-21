Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The city of Yakima will soon see a 54-unit affordable housing project on Fruitvale Boulevard after the Washington State Department of Commerce announced that the Yakima Housing Authority will receive $119,000 in funding. The money comes from the Housing Trust fund, which the state is using to support developers and bridge the gap from construction cost increases, according to the press release from the department.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO