Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Massive 'bullseye' in Australian desert is evidence of an ancient reef
Satellite images revealed an ancient reef in a desert.
Smithonian
About 200 Stranded Whales Die on Australian Beach
About 230 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in Australia earlier this week, prompting a race to save the surviving animals before they perished. When officials arrived at the scene, on the remote western coast of Tasmania, about half of the whales were already dead. But rescue teams worked quickly to tend to the survivors, keeping them wet with sheets and buckets to prevent them from overheating, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Whales Get Stranded in Tasmanian Beach Two Years After Similar Stranding Event
Approximately 230 whales have gotten trapped on a Tasmanian sea shore, precisely two years after a roughly comparable occurrence in the year of 2020. In the recent report from news media such as the Newsweek, the Tasmanian administration's Division of Environmental Resources and Sustainability has already claimed on Wednesday that fisheries management specialists were on their way to the West Bank portion of the peninsula, where the approximate 230 whales had been trapped on a sandy flat in Macquarie Harbour, to rescue the creatures.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
thebrag.com
American flies to Australia to meet online gf and is sent back after only 2 days
An American man named Caleb recently flew all the way to Australia to meet his online girlfriend Cecilia before returning two days later. An American man named Caleb, from Ohio, recently flew 20 hours to Australia, with only $100 in his wallet, to meet his online girlfriend of two years. When he arrived in Sydney, Caleb was pulled aside by immigration, who questioned him about his affairs in the country before he could continue flying on to Melbourne. The journey was documented on a resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Five Tourists Fall to Their Deaths at Active Volcano, Three People Rescued
The three survivors were evacuated by helicopter after multiple rescue attempts.
Scientists find blue ‘unknown organism’ during exploration of Caribbean Sea floor
NOAA scientists exploring deep-water areas of the Caribbean Sea uncovered what they described as unknown organisms that appeared blue and formless during a recent dive. The strange creatures were found during the NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge expedition on Aug. 30 southwest of St. Croix, the agency said. A...
Untouched Whale Graveyard Captured in Eerie Photo: 'You're All Alone'
Alex Dawson's image of minke whale bones was one of the winners of the Scuba Diving's 2022 Underwater Photo Contest.
Futurity
Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise
Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world´s rarest crocodiles
CIENAGA DE ZAPATA, Cuba, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shirtless and waist-deep in the dark waters of Cuba's palm-speckled Zapata Swamp, researcher Etiam Perez releases a baby crocodile confiscated from illegal hunters back into the wild.
IFLScience
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago. Scientists found the 8-foot-long tusk near Kibbutz Revadim in...
Earthquake in Mexico creates 'desert tsunami' 1,500 miles away in Death Valley National Park
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Monday sent shockwaves that triggered a "desert tsunami" in a cave system 1,500 miles away in Death Valley National Park in Nevada, officials said. The quake rocked Mexico's central Pacific coast, killing at least one person. About 22 minutes after the quake...
