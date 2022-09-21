ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin Just Traded at Steepest Discount Ever – Here’s How BTC Can Reverse Course

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says the crypto market crash recently reached extreme levels. McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) recently traded at the steepest discount since the computation of the flagship crypto asset’s 200-week moving average began. “The steepest Bitcoin discount on September 20 since its 200-week moving...
Top Ripple Lawyer Warns Crypto Regulatory Hostility Is Hurting the US Severely – Here’s Why

Ripple’s top lawyer thinks “regulatory hostility” is hurting crypto innovators and retail investors alike. Ripple’s general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, says in a new discussion at a Politico event that the San Francisco-based payments firm has not signed a single US customer to its platform since December 2020, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the company.
Bitcoin Unlikely To Massively Breakout in 2022, Says Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares

Digital asset manager CoinShares says Bitcoin (BTC) is not likely to see a big impulse to the upside for at least the remainder of this year. In a new bi-weekly report, CoinShares says that the US dollar index (DXY), which pits the USD against a basket of other fiat currencies, may have more gas left in the tank of its multi-month rally.
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MicroStrategy Doubles Down on Bitcoin, Scoops Up $6,000,000 in BTC Amid the Sputtering Crypto Market

MicroStrategy continues to buy Bitcoin (BTC) despite the recent volatility in price, scooping up another 301 of the leading crypto asset. The software company says it purchased the tokens for about $6 million in cash at an average cost of $19,851 per Bitcoin, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the period of Aug. 2 to Sept. 19.
Web3 Altcoin Inks Deal With New England Patriots and Jumps by 25% This Week, Thwarting Crypto Market Woes

A Web3 altcoin is surging this week amid news that it inked a sponsorship deal with the New England Patriots football team. Through a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the blockchain infrastructure solution company Chain (XCN) is now the “official blockchain and Web3 sponsor” of the Patriots, the New England Revolution soccer team, the Patriots’ homefield Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place – an open-air shopping center built around the stadium.
