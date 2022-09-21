Read full article on original website
Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin Just Traded at Steepest Discount Ever – Here’s How BTC Can Reverse Course
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says the crypto market crash recently reached extreme levels. McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) recently traded at the steepest discount since the computation of the flagship crypto asset’s 200-week moving average began. “The steepest Bitcoin discount on September 20 since its 200-week moving...
Bitcoiners Looking for ‘Moon or Doom’ Should Do One Thing Until 2023, Says Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is recommending one method for Bitcoin (BTC) traders to buy their ticket to the moon. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 627,700 Twitter followers to accumulate BTC until next year. “People are literally waiting for;. So, now Bitcoin moon or doom?. We...
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
Top Ripple Lawyer Warns Crypto Regulatory Hostility Is Hurting the US Severely – Here’s Why
Ripple’s top lawyer thinks “regulatory hostility” is hurting crypto innovators and retail investors alike. Ripple’s general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, says in a new discussion at a Politico event that the San Francisco-based payments firm has not signed a single US customer to its platform since December 2020, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the company.
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Hundreds of Crypto Projects Gearing Up for Launch After Blockchain Upgrade
Charles Hoskinson says many projects are preparing to launch on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain after its Vasil hard fork upgrade. Hoskinson, the Cardano co-creator, says in a tweet that there are hundreds of projects announcing they will advance using ADA’s new capabilities become available to developers next week. “I’ve...
Ethereum Merge Likely To Boost ETH Price Over the Long Run, Says Coin Bureau Host – But There’s a Catch
The host of the popular Coin Bureau YouTube channel is optimistic that the transition of Ethereum (ETH) to a proof of stake consensus mechanism will positively impact the price of the second-largest crypto asset by market cap. The pseudonymous host tells his 2.12 million YouTube subscribers that the impact of...
Crypto Trader Predicts XRP Could Erupt by Over 80%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Two Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for Ethereum (ETH) competitor XRP while updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and two other altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that XRP should rise to $0.60 before ultimately shooting up to $0.87. “XRP: Go to...
Crypto.com Adds Trading Support for Newly Forked EthereumPoW (ETHW) Token and Web3 Lifestyle Altcoin
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for the newly forked Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-work token and one Web3 lifestyle altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade EthereumPoW (ETHW), which aims to operate in the same way as pre-merge Ethereum, which existed on a proof-of-work blockchain. ETHW is...
Bitcoin Unlikely To Massively Breakout in 2022, Says Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares
Digital asset manager CoinShares says Bitcoin (BTC) is not likely to see a big impulse to the upside for at least the remainder of this year. In a new bi-weekly report, CoinShares says that the US dollar index (DXY), which pits the USD against a basket of other fiat currencies, may have more gas left in the tank of its multi-month rally.
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
MicroStrategy Doubles Down on Bitcoin, Scoops Up $6,000,000 in BTC Amid the Sputtering Crypto Market
MicroStrategy continues to buy Bitcoin (BTC) despite the recent volatility in price, scooping up another 301 of the leading crypto asset. The software company says it purchased the tokens for about $6 million in cash at an average cost of $19,851 per Bitcoin, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the period of Aug. 2 to Sept. 19.
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
Ethereum Challenger Defies Crypto Markets and Surges 38% This Week As FIFA Partnership Drives New User Growth
The price of one Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging as the global soccer organization FIFA launches digital art on its blockchain. According to crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock, new users are flocking to smart contract platform Algorand (ALGO) by the thousands daily with the launch of official FIFA World Cup non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
US Commodities Regulator CFTC Slaps Crypto Firm With $250,000 Fine, Issues Cease-and-Desist Order
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) is hitting a crypto firm with a $250,000 fine and a cease-and-desist order. According to a new press release, the commodities regulator is reprimanding crypto lending platform bZeroX and its founders Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner for allegedly illegally offering leveraged and margined positions.
Kraken Co-Founder and CEO Jesse Powell Steps Down, Names COO As Crypto Successor
The chief executive of crypto exchange giant Kraken is stepping down from his post and naming his successor. According to a new company blog post, Kraken co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell is resigning from his role and naming Dave Ripley, the firm’s current chief operating officer (COO), as his replacement.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Will ‘Definitely’ Outperform BTC, Outlines Danger Zone for Bitcoin Bulls
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is highlighting a key support level that should concern traders and investors who have placed long positions on Bitcoin (BTC). In a new blog post, Hayes says that Bitcoin bulls should be “worried” about the $17,500 price level, an area that marks the current bear market low for BTC.
Two Crypto Assets Soar 40% or More in Just One Week, Far Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum
Two altcoins are up by at least 40% this week while the two leading cryptos by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), stall. XRP and fan-engagement token Chiliz (CHZ) are up by 14% and 9%, respectively, in the last 24 hours alone. XRP is up by 48% in the...
Web3 Altcoin Inks Deal With New England Patriots and Jumps by 25% This Week, Thwarting Crypto Market Woes
A Web3 altcoin is surging this week amid news that it inked a sponsorship deal with the New England Patriots football team. Through a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, the blockchain infrastructure solution company Chain (XCN) is now the “official blockchain and Web3 sponsor” of the Patriots, the New England Revolution soccer team, the Patriots’ homefield Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place – an open-air shopping center built around the stadium.
Russian Government Officials Reach Agreement To Legalize Crypto for Cross-Border Settlements: Report
Russia is reportedly legalizing digital assets for cross-border settlements under a new agreement struck by the country’s top financial authorities. According to a report by Russia-based publication Kommersant, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev says the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank have agreed on the new policy.
