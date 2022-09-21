Digital asset manager CoinShares says Bitcoin (BTC) is not likely to see a big impulse to the upside for at least the remainder of this year. In a new bi-weekly report, CoinShares says that the US dollar index (DXY), which pits the USD against a basket of other fiat currencies, may have more gas left in the tank of its multi-month rally.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO