AFP

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul's military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang. "Pyongyang could be making a show of strength while a US aircraft carrier is visiting South Korea for defence exercises," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
