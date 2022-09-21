Read full article on original website
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul's military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang. "Pyongyang could be making a show of strength while a US aircraft carrier is visiting South Korea for defence exercises," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to officials in both South Korea and Japan.
