C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
cbs19news
Prison sentences in attempted armed robbery case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three men from Charlottesville have been sentenced to prison for an attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man. According to a release, 23-year-old Tyreek Saquan Ragland, who organized the robbery plan, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to more than six years in prison.
Immerse yourself in the Sleepy Hollow Experience this Halloween
Become part of a classic Halloween tale next month with The Sleepy Hollow Experience, a family friendly, immersive theatre event that allows the audience to become part of the classic Washington Irving tale, most known for the iconic Headless Horseman.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty
The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing...
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
cbs19news
Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
Former Powhatan band director facing 8 sex-related charges involving teens
A former Powhatan High School band director is now facing eight sex-related charges as he waits for his next hearing in October.
wina.com
UVA PD offering $2,000 for information leading to arrest in hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The University of Virginia Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for hanging a noose around the neck of the school’s Homer statue on September 7, 2022. Images of a man taken from security...
Pennsylvania Amish-Mennonite Co-Business Owner Killed In Virginia Plane Crash
A devout Christian and co-owner of an area business died in a plane crash in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities say. Kevin James Esh, 30, of New Holland, was piloting a Piper PA-32 Cherokee when his plane burst into flames as it crash into a field near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., according flight data and Virginia state police.
cbs19news
National Guard soldiers return to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Virginia National Guard soldiers from the Charlottesville area have returned home. According to a release, the first groups of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned to Virginia on Thursday. They have been serving on federal active duty since November on a security...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
Virginia man stops at BP gas station for coffee, wins $250,000 jackpot off lottery scratcher
Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn't believe his eyes.
Deputies: Remains of Hanover woman found; homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway after the remains of a missing Hanover County woman were discovered three months ago in Southampton County.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
Three people injured in shooting at Albemarle apartment complex
Three victims were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after shots were fired at an Albemarle County apartment complex.
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Hanover road rage
Christopher Nicholas Chivily is believed to be driving a green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags TZG-8575.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
WHSV
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
