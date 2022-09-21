ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentences in attempted armed robbery case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three men from Charlottesville have been sentenced to prison for an attempted armed robbery of an Albemarle County man. According to a release, 23-year-old Tyreek Saquan Ragland, who organized the robbery plan, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to more than six years in prison.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Resident hurt when car crashed into Friendship Court apartment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment in Friendship Court on Garrett Street Friday. Witnesses say the car was being driven by a man who had recently had surgery on his legs, which affected their mobility and functionality.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
cbs19news

National Guard soldiers return to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Virginia National Guard soldiers from the Charlottesville area have returned home. According to a release, the first groups of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned to Virginia on Thursday. They have been serving on federal active duty since November on a security...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
WHSV

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy