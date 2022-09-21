ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: tumbling temps, dangerous rips, hyperactive tropics...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and sizzling finish to summertime. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, mainly. The record high for Wilmington, 96 set all the way back in 1895, will at least be challenged and has a chance to be broken. Stay cool!
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Gaston, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

'Earwigs' seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WILMINGTON, NC
#First Alert#Atlantic Ocean#Tropics#Beaches#Invest 98 L
WBTW News13

Car rolls over in Little River-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Dolly from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. According to her handlers, Dolly is a very sweet dog. She is housebroken, spayed, vetted and heartworm negative. Per FBAR, Dolly is available with her mother, Reba. Dolly, however, is not...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after late-night Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is moving again after a crash Tuesday night caused a road blockage in Southport. The accident happened along Highway 211, causing damage to traffic lights. Downed power lines closed the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street until around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC

