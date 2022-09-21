Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: tumbling temps, dangerous rips, hyperactive tropics...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and sizzling finish to summertime. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, mainly. The record high for Wilmington, 96 set all the way back in 1895, will at least be challenged and has a chance to be broken. Stay cool!
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Fundraising continues to reach $100,000 goal for new food bank. We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. WPD asks for public’s help in hit and run case. Updated:...
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
WECT
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 to The Point after a man’s small boat was capsized several hundred yards out. Per a release from the Oak Island Water Rescue, the boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
Car rolls over in Little River-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dolly from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. According to her handlers, Dolly is a very sweet dog. She is housebroken, spayed, vetted and heartworm negative. Per FBAR, Dolly is available with her mother, Reba. Dolly, however, is not...
WECT
Policy changes for CFCC’s marine technology program leaves students in rough waters after two key employees resign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent change to CFCC’s compensatory leave policy for the marine technology department, two employees with the program resigned. One of them, the captain of the research vessel, Cape Hatteras. About a week after the policy changed, it was reversed but the employees had...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after late-night Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is moving again after a crash Tuesday night caused a road blockage in Southport. The accident happened along Highway 211, causing damage to traffic lights. Downed power lines closed the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street until around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Southport...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
WECT
Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23. Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
