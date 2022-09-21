Read full article on original website
South Korean financial institutions may bear brunt of new US digital asset control measure
Last week, the White House unveiled a framework to control virtual currencies and prevent their misuse for money laundering and terrorism. Titled the “Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Asset,” the guide appears to target South Korean banks in a new twist. The fact sheet’s security strategy...
Philippines: Policy think tank Infrawatch PH wants central bank to curb Binance’s back-door reentry
Binance should not be allowed back into the Philippines market, and its latest efforts to find a way around its ban must be thwarted, Infrawatch PH has stated. The think tank wants Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to clarify its recent memorandum in which it suspended all new license applications and stopped Binance’s efforts to skirt regulations.
Do digital assets play a role in illicit finance? US Treasury asks for public feedback
What role do digital assets play in illicit finance? Can the U.S. Treasury Department and other regulators play a bigger role in protecting digital asset investors? Are the current regulations still fit for purpose in the Bitcoin sector? These are among the questions the Treasury poses to the public in its latest “request for comment.”
New US bill seeks to ban UST-like algorithmic stablecoins for 2 years
Terra’s multi-billion-dollar collapse in May was a turning point for digital asset regulations, and since then, many jurisdictions have tightened their oversight over the sector. The U.S. Congress is the latest, and with a new proposed bill, it would ban “endogenously collateralized” stablecoins like TerraUSD (UST) for the next two years.
CFTC commissioner visits Ripple offices as supremacy battle with SEC heats up
As Ripple continues to battle it out with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in court, it recently welcomed an unlikely visitor in Caroline Pham, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner who took shots at the SEC’s “regulation by enforcement” earlier this year. Describing it...
US judge orders Tether to produce detailed documents on USDT’s backing
A U.S. judge has ordered the company behind “stablecoin” Tether (USDT) to produce detailed records regarding USDT’s backing assets, along with information about its accounts at exchanges like Binance, Bittrex, and Poloniex. The order from United States District Judge in New York Katherine Polk Failla is part of a case that’s been ongoing since 2019, where a group of traders sued Tether and accused it of causing over a trillion dollars’ worth of damages to the digital assets market.
Middle East automotive sector logs first digital asset financing transaction
SAIC Motor and Tajeer Group, the exclusive distributors of MG cars in Saudi Arabia, have turned to distributed ledger technology (DLT) to finance a deal. The deal sees financial giant HSBC as a party to the historical transactions as it is a first in the entire Middle East automobile industry.
Introducing zkBattleship: The world’s first interactive Zero-Knowledge Proof tutorial
This post was first published on Medium. Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is a powerful and foundational cryptographic technique in the blockchain space, due to its potential to address both privacy and scalability. However, its esoteric nature, rooted in abstract and advanced math, places a high barrier to entry to many developers, who are reluctant to learn it despite interest. The steep learning curve poses a severe challenge for the adoption of ZKP.
Meta faces stern test in Australia over ‘strange and unfortunate’ tactics in lawsuit
Facebook’s parent company, Meta (NASDAQ: META), has made a valiant attempt to repress critical documents in a case against the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). However, the efforts have hit a brick wall following a Federal Court Judge’s comments over the tactics the Big Tech firm employed.
US looks to beef up Russia sanctions via crypto mixer crackdown
The U.S. government isn’t backing down in its crackdown on digital coin ‘mixers’ to enforce economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing on “Tightening the Screws on Russia: Smart Sanctions, Economic Statecraft and Next Steps.” The opening statement from committee chair Sherrod Brown (D-OH) referenced the need to enforce “the economic sanctions designed to weaken Russia’s economy.”
