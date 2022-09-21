ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Luna
Satoshi Nakamoto
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
coingeek.com

Philippines: Policy think tank Infrawatch PH wants central bank to curb Binance’s back-door reentry

Binance should not be allowed back into the Philippines market, and its latest efforts to find a way around its ban must be thwarted, Infrawatch PH has stated. The think tank wants Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to clarify its recent memorandum in which it suspended all new license applications and stopped Binance’s efforts to skirt regulations.
coingeek.com

Do digital assets play a role in illicit finance? US Treasury asks for public feedback

What role do digital assets play in illicit finance? Can the U.S. Treasury Department and other regulators play a bigger role in protecting digital asset investors? Are the current regulations still fit for purpose in the Bitcoin sector? These are among the questions the Treasury poses to the public in its latest “request for comment.”
coingeek.com

New US bill seeks to ban UST-like algorithmic stablecoins for 2 years

Terra’s multi-billion-dollar collapse in May was a turning point for digital asset regulations, and since then, many jurisdictions have tightened their oversight over the sector. The U.S. Congress is the latest, and with a new proposed bill, it would ban “endogenously collateralized” stablecoins like TerraUSD (UST) for the next two years.
AFP

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul's military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang. "Pyongyang could be making a show of strength while a US aircraft carrier is visiting South Korea for defence exercises," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
coingeek.com

US judge orders Tether to produce detailed documents on USDT’s backing

A U.S. judge has ordered the company behind “stablecoin” Tether (USDT) to produce detailed records regarding USDT’s backing assets, along with information about its accounts at exchanges like Binance, Bittrex, and Poloniex. The order from United States District Judge in New York Katherine Polk Failla is part of a case that’s been ongoing since 2019, where a group of traders sued Tether and accused it of causing over a trillion dollars’ worth of damages to the digital assets market.
coingeek.com

Introducing zkBattleship: The world’s first interactive Zero-Knowledge Proof tutorial

This post was first published on Medium. Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is a powerful and foundational cryptographic technique in the blockchain space, due to its potential to address both privacy and scalability. However, its esoteric nature, rooted in abstract and advanced math, places a high barrier to entry to many developers, who are reluctant to learn it despite interest. The steep learning curve poses a severe challenge for the adoption of ZKP.
coingeek.com

US looks to beef up Russia sanctions via crypto mixer crackdown

The U.S. government isn’t backing down in its crackdown on digital coin ‘mixers’ to enforce economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing on “Tightening the Screws on Russia: Smart Sanctions, Economic Statecraft and Next Steps.” The opening statement from committee chair Sherrod Brown (D-OH) referenced the need to enforce “the economic sanctions designed to weaken Russia’s economy.”
