Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
rsvplive.ie
Brian O’Driscoll left mortified after bringing the wrong dog home from the groomers
Brian O’Driscoll was left mortified after he brought the wrong dog home from the groomers. The former rugby player was hilariously called out by his wife after she noticed something was very wrong with their pup. The actress explained that she will be the one collecting their children from...
PETS・
Comments / 0