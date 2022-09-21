Read full article on original website
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Young N.J. football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Major collegiate regatta moving to N.J. next year
The 2023 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the country’s largest collegiate regatta, will move to the Cooper River in Camden County from Philadelphia, organizers announced this week. Dredging work on the Schuylkill River prompted the regatta to move to Pennsauken for the May 12 and 13 races, according to Dad...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
Yardley Distillery Restaurant Taking Over Friendly’s in Morrisville, PA
This is big news. I finally have the answer to what's replacing the old Friendly's Restaurant in Morrisville. Drum Roll, please. It's going to become a restaurant/annex of the Yardley Distillery and it sounds like it's going to be really cool. I just chatted with the sole owner of Yardley...
St. Francis Medical Center announces closure, leaving Trenton with just 1 hospital
The city of Trenton and its 90,000 residents will soon be down to just one hospital and its one emergency room.
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades
Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge Captures ‘Elegance From a Different Era’ in Bordentown
The new fine dining concept from Foggia Restaurant Group has already earned accreditation from the prestigious Caterina de Medici Society for its wine program.
