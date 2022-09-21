ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
AdWeek

St. Louis Anchor Vic Faust Fired After Vulgar Radio Show Rant

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust has been fired from the St. Louis Fox affiliate after directing insults and profanity at the female co-host of his radio show last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KOMU

Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade

Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit news anchor aims profanity, insults at woman who co-hosts his St. Louis radio show

Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Vic Faust is making news in his current on-air home of St. Louis, but not the kind a media figure would want. Faust aimed an off-the-air tirade at the woman who co-hosts his morning-drive radio show in the city. In his profanity-laden remarks, he spent about four minutes verbally insulting Crystal Cooper, according to a report on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

