3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Post-Dispatch Sees More High-Profile Departures as Currier, O’Dea Depart
The St. Louis daily is losing its second courts reporter in just a few months
Ex-Detroit TV anchor Vic Faust fired after obscenity-laden tirade against cohost
Former WXYZ-TV news anchor Vic Faust has been ousted from his TV gig at a Fox affiliate in St. Louis after launching an expletive-filled rant against a female cohost on a local radio show.
Ex-Detroit TV news anchor fired after obscenity-laden rant
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Vic Faust, who spent more than a decade on the air in Detroit, lost his job at the Fox affiliate in St. Louis on the heels of a media controversy in the Midwestern city. Last week, a recording was leaked to the St. Louis...
Shooting at Courtesy Diner in South St. Louis Injures Woman
Staff chased dine-and-dashers before shots rang out
AdWeek
St. Louis Anchor Vic Faust Fired After Vulgar Radio Show Rant
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust has been fired from the St. Louis Fox affiliate after directing insults and profanity at the female co-host of his radio show last week.
Post-Dispatch Comics Page Shakeup Draws Ire — And Concern
Lee Enterprises' new "uniform" comics page means just 10 strips vs. 34
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Missouri football player fired from TV anchor job after profanity-laced tirade
Vic Faust, a former Missouri football player in the mid-1990s, was fired from his job as a TV anchor for a St. Louis FOX affiliate after audio was leaked from a tirade Faust made about a female co-worker during their drive-time radio show. The audio, which is edited, is available...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
St. Charles police say man scammed numerous victims out of $300K
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021. According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri. Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000,...
Ex-Detroit news anchor aims profanity, insults at woman who co-hosts his St. Louis radio show
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Vic Faust is making news in his current on-air home of St. Louis, but not the kind a media figure would want. Faust aimed an off-the-air tirade at the woman who co-hosts his morning-drive radio show in the city. In his profanity-laden remarks, he spent about four minutes verbally insulting Crystal Cooper, according to a report on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 22 to 28
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
