Santa Monica Daily Press
Gelson’s project continues to face resistance
Neighbors may be up in arms over the new Lincoln Center Project that will replace the Gelson’s grocery store in Ocean Park, but complaints over its size and appearance are unlikely to sink the large scale residential project. Property owners SanMon Inc., a subsidiary of Balboa Retail Partners, envision...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
Major construction forces multiple LAX lane closures
Heading to the airport this week? Plan ahead as major delays at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are expected to accommodate construction starting this Sunday, Sept. 25. Multiple traffic lanes will be closed as work continues on a pedestrian bridge for a new tram station running over traffic lanes. The bridge will connect travelers […]
signalscv.com
Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash
A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday. The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Swimmer pulled from water, retail marijuana tax, Pier storefront grants
Report of a suicidal individual on the beach near Ruby Street in Redondo Beach Sept. 13 led to a search and eventual resucue of the person nearly one mile off shore. Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol responded, along with L.A. County Lifeguards, who sent out a rescue diver for a below-surface search of the last known location of the subject.
LA County lifting mask requirement for public transit, airports as COVID transmission falls
With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting Friday.
K line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
Water Main Break Sends Gallons Gushing Skyward from Hole in Street
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A broken water main sent gallons of water gushing skyward through a hole in the street in a city of Lancaster neighborhood Friday, Sept. 23, around 2:30 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station received a call of a loud bang that...
SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops
The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.
South Pasadena News
Rose Parade 2023 | Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Equestrians
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is proud to announce 16 outstanding equestrian groups to ride in the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda, themed “Turning the Corner.”. From the beginning, the Equestrian units have played an integral part in the Rose Parade. Equestrians participating will showcase a...
beverlypress.com
Encampment cleared in front of La Brea Tar Pits
Los Angeles city workers removed tents and belongings from a space along Wilshire Boulevard in front of the La Brea Tar Pits on Sept. 19 after what officials said was more than a month of outreach to people living in an encampment at the site. The cleaning operation was conducted...
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch
Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
claremont-courier.com
Out with the drought: Farewell to our grassy front yard of 60 years
I was so sure replacing our green lawn of 60-plus years was the right thing to do. Even though there are many fond memories growing up playing outside on our lawn, I was simply worn out trying to maintain grass that seemed to need water constantly. And over the past year, with rising temperatures becoming a common occurrence, it seemed impossible to keep up.
Forward progress of Shadow Hills brush fire stopped after blaze grows to more than 100 acres
A brush fire erupted in the Shadow Hills area and quickly spread to more than 100 acres, prompting a response from Los Angeles and Glendale firefighters.
theregistrysocal.com
9,404 SQFT Bank of America in Arcadia Listed for $16.2MM
A 9,404 square foot retail asset occupied by Bank of America in Arcadia, Calif. has recently been placed up for sale. According to the listing by Faris Lee Investments, the bank is being offered at $16.2 million, or about $1,724 per square foot. Located at 1234 S. Baldwin Ave., the...
airlive.net
INCIDENT Los Angeles Fire Department pulled an unconscious worker from a FedEx’s aircraft fuel tank
A man had to be rescued after falling unconscious while working on a FedEx fuel tank at LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the FedEx Express Hub, 5927 W. Imperial Highway, at about 12:40 a.m. to help a 30-year-old man who had been pulled unconscious from inside an aircraft fuel tank while he was performing maintenance.
indybay.org
LA Protest Shuts Down FCMAT Meeting:Protesters Say Stop Closures, Charters/Privatization
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.
South Pasadena News
Measure LL Lawn Signs Available October 2 | South Pasadena Public Library
Show your support of Measure LL by displaying a lawn sign at your residence or business. The distinctive yellow-and-blue sign tells neighbors you are voting to protect an important part of South Pasadena — its Library. On Nov. 8, voters will be asked to extend a small parcel tax,...
