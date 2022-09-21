ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Gelson’s project continues to face resistance

Neighbors may be up in arms over the new Lincoln Center Project that will replace the Gelson’s grocery store in Ocean Park, but complaints over its size and appearance are unlikely to sink the large scale residential project. Property owners SanMon Inc., a subsidiary of Balboa Retail Partners, envision...
SANTA MONICA, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Major construction forces multiple LAX lane closures

Heading to the airport this week? Plan ahead as major delays at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are expected to accommodate construction starting this Sunday, Sept. 25. Multiple traffic lanes will be closed as work continues on a pedestrian bridge for a new tram station running over traffic lanes. The bridge will connect travelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Government
signalscv.com

Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash

A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday. The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops

The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
South Pasadena News

Rose Parade 2023 | Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Equestrians

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is proud to announce 16 outstanding equestrian groups to ride in the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda, themed “Turning the Corner.”. From the beginning, the Equestrian units have played an integral part in the Rose Parade. Equestrians participating will showcase a...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Encampment cleared in front of La Brea Tar Pits

Los Angeles city workers removed tents and belongings from a space along Wilshire Boulevard in front of the La Brea Tar Pits on Sept. 19 after what officials said was more than a month of outreach to people living in an encampment at the site. The cleaning operation was conducted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Waterfront plan includes boat launch

Plans to revitalize the Redondo waterfront came into sharper focus Monday night, Sept. 12, in a six-hour Harbor Commission review of a nearly final report from city consultants SWA Group. The projected construction cost, across five mainly recreational areas, is $106,994,328. This includes $16 million for the Sportfishing Pier, $20...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
claremont-courier.com

Out with the drought: Farewell to our grassy front yard of 60 years

I was so sure replacing our green lawn of 60-plus years was the right thing to do. Even though there are many fond memories growing up playing outside on our lawn, I was simply worn out trying to maintain grass that seemed to need water constantly. And over the past year, with rising temperatures becoming a common occurrence, it seemed impossible to keep up.
CLAREMONT, CA
theregistrysocal.com

9,404 SQFT Bank of America in Arcadia Listed for $16.2MM

A 9,404 square foot retail asset occupied by Bank of America in Arcadia, Calif. has recently been placed up for sale. According to the listing by Faris Lee Investments, the bank is being offered at $16.2 million, or about $1,724 per square foot. Located at 1234 S. Baldwin Ave., the...
ARCADIA, CA

