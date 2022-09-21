Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
wjhl.com
Daytime live from Covered Bridge Kickoff Concert
Chris takes us to Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton for a preview of tonight’s concert featuring Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. Chris is live at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton getting us ready for kickoff concerts and the big events happening at Covered Bridge Days in Elizabethton. For more...
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
New mural going up in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
elizabethton.com
We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival
Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
Kingsport Times-News
New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21
A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
elizabethton.com
Terry Parks Church
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
elizabethton.com
Traffic Advisory – Happy Valley Homecoming Parade 4:45 PM today
Happy Valley High School’s Homecoming Parade will begin this afternoon at 4:45 PM. The Parade begins at Happy Valley Elementary School and travels East on Milligan Highway to Powder Branch Road up to Warrior Hill. The Milligan Highway, Powder Branch Road, and nearby intersections in the parade route area will be temporarily closed. Motorists traveling through that area should expect delays and extra congestion or seek alternate routes to avoid the area.
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
Food Truck Friday: JP’s Kitchen on Wheels
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fresh seafood in Tennessee isn’t something you may think of often, but for JP’s Kitchen on Wheels, it’s the heart of their entire operation. They started with fried fish fundraisers that took place a number of times over the past two decades. In the past year, they became a mobile spot […]
Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
wjhl.com
Celebrity Auction to benefit Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club
Jessica Poore previews the Celebrity Auction taking place on October 1st to raise much needed funds for the programs of the Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club!
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils score 23 straight to stun Bears
GATE CITY — For 2½ quarters, Union’s defense commanded Friday night’s football game. But ultimately it was Gate City’s defense that rose to the occasion for a stunning Mountain 7 District win.
The Tomahawk
Longhorns defeat Bulldogs 38-22
Johnson county middle school football fans had a treat this evening after their young team defeated the Hampton Bulldogs in an exciting bout. The longhorns tied the game 16-16 at half time. While Hampton fought hard, Johnson County was able to take advantage of a pair of fumbles as well as put four extra points on the board with two, two-point conversions on two touchdowns.
11E bridge work set to enter ‘phase 2’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction work on the dual bridges that carry U.S. Highway 11E over Boone Lake near Winged Deer Park is set to enter “phase two.” According to TDOT, “phase one” of the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week. “Phase two” will begin immediately, which will […]
