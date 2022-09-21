ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming's Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won't Get Teeth Cleaned

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
K2 Radio

Love Makes Animals Do Weird Things During The Wyoming Rut

We all know the four seasons are Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. If you're a hunter, there's spring, summer, RUT, Fall and Winter. That's how is should be, right?. You've heard that love makes you do stupid things and that's the god's honest truth. When you're in love, your brain goes through changes by releasing high levels of dopamine. This chemical is what makes you feel all tingly and giddy.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we move out of summer and into the fall, outdoor water enthusiasts are not out of the deep end yet. Wyoming Game and Fish officials want you to check your water crafts before entering waterways or storing your gear. The Public Information Officer...
mybighornbasin.com

National Weather Service Anticipates a Warmer, Drier October for Wyoming

The National Weather Service is predicting October – and the last three months of 2022 – will bring above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for Wyoming. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton released the latest report from the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. According to the report, October 2022 looks more like summer than fall.
K2 Radio

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming's Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Here Is A Kuralt-Like Spectacular Wyoming Road Trip

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all...
K2 Radio

Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?

If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
K2 Radio

Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck

Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
K2 Radio

What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?

Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As 'Pawns'

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group representing Wyoming’s banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
kidnewsradio.com

Wyoming's 2023 teacher of the year named

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School was named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday. During the past decade he has been teaching, Zach Beam’s teaching model and approach has...
K2 Radio

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

