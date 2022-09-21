ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
thebrag.com

American flies to Australia to meet online gf and is sent back after only 2 days

An American man named Caleb recently flew all the way to Australia to meet his online girlfriend Cecilia before returning two days later. An American man named Caleb, from Ohio, recently flew 20 hours to Australia, with only $100 in his wallet, to meet his online girlfriend of two years. When he arrived in Sydney, Caleb was pulled aside by immigration, who questioned him about his affairs in the country before he could continue flying on to Melbourne. The journey was documented on a resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security.
Smithonian

About 200 Stranded Whales Die on Australian Beach

About 230 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in Australia earlier this week, prompting a race to save the surviving animals before they perished. When officials arrived at the scene, on the remote western coast of Tasmania, about half of the whales were already dead. But rescue teams worked quickly to tend to the survivors, keeping them wet with sheets and buckets to prevent them from overheating, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Futurity

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise

Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
natureworldnews.com

Australian Dolphins Form the 'Largest Alliance Network Known Outside of Humans'

Scientists found Australian dolphins that form the "largest alliance network known outside of humans" in Shark Bay, north of Perth. A group of 121 male dolphins form alliances in order to mate with females according to NewsWeek, while some groups appeared to have rivalries with other dolphins. Research has previously...
