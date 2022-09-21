Read full article on original website
Opinion: No, to tell the truth, everyone is not OK
In Idaho, nearly half of our families are just one car repair, failed water heater or medical emergency away from serious financial hardship, according to the latest Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed report. That is what we have to show for 30 years of Republican super-majority rule. That is the same type of Republican utopia that we would have on the national scale if they ever had the chance.
Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Announces Brandon Apple as COO
Experienced and proven successful executive to take on COO role for one of the largest mold inspection organizations in Texas. AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mold Inspection Sciences Texas, the state’s leading mold inspection and testing company, is proud to announce Brandon Apple has been appointed as COO. In this role, Brandon will oversee the company’s operational aspects, coordinate with managers and departments to achieve objectives and goals, promote employee growth, and assist in establishing policies that continue to cultivate company culture and vision.
Treasure Valley Kava bar: a new alternative to alcoholic beverages
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A South Pacific Island plant is changing the game when it comes to a night out with drinks. Kava, also known as Piper methysticum, has widely grown in popularity for its effects, and in recent years, kava bars have been popping up around the U.S.
Coroner ID's 4 people killed in collision with potato truck
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Trooper shot flown to Seattle, suspect appears in court
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
Snake River snaps Cougars' win streak, 32-22
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers made a bit of a statement as they celebrated homecoming Friday night with a 32-22 3A non-conference prep football victory over the fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten South Fremont Cougars. They can't be overlooked.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 5
Storylines for Week 5 games. South Fremont at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Saylors leads ground game, ETSU routs Robert Morris 45-3
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game....
