Post Register
Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
Post Register
Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most...
Post Register
Treasure Valley Kava bar: a new alternative to alcoholic beverages
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A South Pacific Island plant is changing the game when it comes to a night out with drinks. Kava, also known as Piper methysticum, has widely grown in popularity for its effects, and in recent years, kava bars have been popping up around the U.S.
Post Register
Idaho State Superintendent gives out more than $600,000 in staff bonuses, an apparent record
BOISE — State superintendent Sherri Ybarra gave her employees more than $600,000 in bonuses this spring. It appears to be the largest set of bonuses Ybarra has awarded in her eight years in office. The payments began in April, weeks before the May Republican primary. Ybarra finished third in the three-person primary, and will leave office in January.
Post Register
Coroner ID's 4 people killed in collision with potato truck
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Post Register
Trooper shot flown to Seattle, suspect appears in court
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.
Post Register
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont win streak snapped by Snake River
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers made a bit of a statement as they celebrated homecoming Friday night with a 32-22 3A non-conference victory over the fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten South Fremont Cougars. They can't be overlooked.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 5
Storylines for Week 5 games. South Fremont at Snake River, 7 p.m.
