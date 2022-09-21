ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Treasure Valley Kava bar: a new alternative to alcoholic beverages

BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A South Pacific Island plant is changing the game when it comes to a night out with drinks. Kava, also known as Piper methysticum, has widely grown in popularity for its effects, and in recent years, kava bars have been popping up around the U.S.
DRINKS
Post Register

Idaho State Superintendent gives out more than $600,000 in staff bonuses, an apparent record

BOISE — State superintendent Sherri Ybarra gave her employees more than $600,000 in bonuses this spring. It appears to be the largest set of bonuses Ybarra has awarded in her eight years in office. The payments began in April, weeks before the May Republican primary. Ybarra finished third in the three-person primary, and will leave office in January.
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Coroner ID's 4 people killed in collision with potato truck

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

Trooper shot flown to Seattle, suspect appears in court

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Post Register

Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect

Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
NAMPA, ID
