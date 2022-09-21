Read full article on original website
Related
Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Arizona State
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Arizona State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Ott rushes for 274 yards to lead Cal past Arizona 49-31
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth.
Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars
{"id":30142,"date":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","date_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","guid":{"rendered":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142","raw":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142"},"modified":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","modified_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","password":"","slug":"photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/gallery/photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars/","title":{"raw":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars","rendered":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars"},"content":{"raw":"It was a perfect day in Pullman, a place that could be a bit on the frosty side of things. The schedule makers were kind by having Oregon open Pac-12 play in the Palouse in the middle of September and in the day.\r\n\r\nBy the time the game ended, however, it was the Cougars fans that became frosty as they watched their team cough up a late 34-22 lead and see the Ducks weasel out of Martin Stadium with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AP source: Cavs, Wade agree to 3-year contract extension
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to terms on a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension with Cleveland, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday. Wade, who will compete in training camp for a spot in Cleveland’s starting lineup, will receive $16.5 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed. Wade was set to enter his final year under contract after the Cavs exercised his fourth-year team option in June. The 25-year-old has developed into a dependable rotational player since joining the Cavs as an undrafted two-way player in 2019 from Kansas State.
Comments / 0