{"id":30142,"date":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","date_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","guid":{"rendered":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142","raw":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142"},"modified":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","modified_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","password":"","slug":"photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/gallery/photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars/","title":{"raw":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars","rendered":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars"},"content":{"raw":"It was a perfect day in Pullman, a place that could be a bit on the frosty side of things. The schedule makers were kind by having Oregon open Pac-12 play in the Palouse in the middle of September and in the day.\r

\r

By the time the game ended, however, it was the Cougars fans that became frosty as they watched their team cough up a late 34-22 lead and see the Ducks weasel out of Martin Stadium with...

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 MINUTES AGO