KTBS
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
What Does Shreveport Need to Attract More Visitors?
What improvements could be made in the Shreveport Bossier area to bring in more visitors and even bring in more new residents?. You hear folks talk all the time about cleaning things up, curbing crime, fixing the infrastructure and much more. But are there some things we should begin to work on now to help our community grow and prosper?
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
KTBS
Caddo Parish School Board approves tax exemption for company partnering with schools
CADDO PARISH,La.--Caddo Parish School Board gave a $5 million tax exemption to a Shreveport company looking to create more jobs in the Arklatex. Ternium U.S.A. requested the property tax exemption and the school board approved it on Tuesday. They tell KTBS they aren't usually quick to approve something like this...
KTBS
Progress made in restoring Old Galilee Baptist Church for Shreveport civil rights museum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There’s an effort to open a civil rights museum in Shreveport at the site of a historic church with a past tied to the civil rights movement. The fight for freedom in the South has links to several events that happened in Shreveport. That history has fueled some groups to push for a project that would honor the sacrifices of others and leave a legacy for the future.
KTBS
Shreveport PD joins 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run
SHREVEPORT, LA. - Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies carried the torch on Thursday. They joined with other agencies in support of the Special Olympics Louisiana for the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run. The community came out to cheer on the "Guardians of the Flame," as members of...
KTBS
More Shreveport sewer improvement projects scheduled
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The City of Shreveport has been working for over a decade to meet the demands of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve its sewage system or face fines. City officials gave an update Wednesday on projects that will begin soon to improve sewer lines in parts...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KSLA
Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, but it’s also affecting locally owned restaurants. Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open. Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was...
KTBS
Caddo deputy, 2 others injured in Grimmett Drive crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people, including a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at the intersection of Grimmett Dive and Freestate. Investigators said a pickup ran a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the patrol car. The injured were taken to Ochsner LSU...
KTBS
National Hunting & Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 24
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state, including Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton. Hours for the event at Bodcau (168 Ben Durden Road) are 9 a.m. to...
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
avoyellestoday.com
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, 77, Shreveport
Alice "Faye" Joffrion Manint, age 77, of Shreveport, LA, died Monday, September 19th, 2022 at Garden Park Nursing Home in Shreveport. Faye had been retired for several years after careers as a beautician, sculptured nail technician, and co-owner of a family business. Faye was born in Moreauville, LA on June 9th, 1945 with her twin sister Kay Joffrion Rachel to parents Albert Kelly Joffrion and Frances Pauline Joffrion. Faye and Kay were the youngest of six children including Francis, Albert, Jr., Cora, and Johnny. Faye attended school in Moreauville and graduated from Moreauville High School. She graduated from beautician school in Alexandria and then moved to New Orleans to begin her career.
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
KTBS
Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march
Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
KSLA
Fall conditions on the way this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another hot and humid ArkLaTex weekend is ongoing but this might be the last couple of real humid days for the relatively near future. Highs today reached the mid-90s and yes, feels like temperatures did reach the triple-digits in some parts of the region. Hazy and smoky conditions were observed over Shreveport/Bossier City this afternoon, other than that, sunny skies dominated. Tonight, some clouds will appear, lows will drop to the low-70s and it will be humid.
bizmagsb.com
YPI executive committee seeking applicants
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) is seeking applicants for its executive committee. YPI is a network of community leaders under the age of 40 who seek to enhance Northwest Louisiana for the attraction and retention of young professionals. YPI Executive Committee is the leadership...
Natchitoches Times
Dollar store combo build underway in Campti
Town of Campti Councilwoman Bence Nicholas confirmed a Family Dollar store is under construction at 3035 Hwy 71/84 just north of the Campti Quick Stop Convenience Store. Nicholas said the store will be a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree location. According to the franchise website, the combo stores are...
