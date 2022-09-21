Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
INX Combines Its Security Token and Crypto Trading Platforms into One
On Thursday, INX Digital Company, the owner of digital assets trading platforms, launched INX ONE, a single-entry platform that combines the features of its security token and cryptocurrency trading platforms. The company described INX ONE as “the world’s first and only fully-regulated end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered...
financemagnates.com
KKR Combines Crypto and Traditional Finance
Crypto skeptics have repeatedly suggested that cryptocurrencies are vaporware, meaning tech without a purpose, or a solution in search of a problem. This pretense that crypto is aimless has always seemed disingenuous, since Bitcoin’s creator, in the very first line of its whitepaper, states unequivocally that:. “A purely peer-to-peer...
financemagnates.com
DeFinity Enhances Custody Service with Custodiex and Crculus Integration
DeFinity Market, which offers an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace, announced on Friday the strengthening of its execution ecosystem with the integration of Custodiex and Crculus, which are cold storage and infrastructure provider, respectively. "Our ambition has always been to work collaboratively with innovative technology companies to expedite...
financemagnates.com
Coinbase Expands European Presence, Obtains Regulatory Approval in the Netherlands
Digital asset services provider, Coinbase announced today that it has secured regulatory approval in the Netherlands. The exchange has become the first major crypto trading services provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank. According to the details shared by Coinbase, the latest registration has allowed the company to offer...
Stocks tumbled to a record low on Friday, what does this mean for the economy?
Stocks fell to record lows on Friday: Could this lead to a recession?
