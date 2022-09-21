Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Troubled Data Center Compute North Struggled With Crypto Winter. Then Its Relationship With a Major Lender Soured
Compute North’s bankruptcy filing was caused by trouble dealing with one of its biggest lenders – Generate Capital – along with market headwinds and supply-chain disruptions, according to the newly appointed chief financial officer of the operator of data centers used by crypto miners. The company’s Chapter...
CoinDesk
The ETH Merge Did Little to Energize a Tepid NFT Market
As Ethereum continues its reign as one of the dominant blockchains for launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs), some speculated that its milestone transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake last week would help reinvigorate an NFT market that’s been trending downward for the better part of two months. But data shows little movement in either direction despite major improvements to the blockchain’s energy use, speed and scalability.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops Below $19K Amid Ongoing Volatility
Bitcoin and ether both traded lower on Friday following Thursday’s mild increase. Both digital assets continue to trade sideways, as they lack a substantive catalyst to push prices higher. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell 4% on moderate volume on Friday, following a 5% increase on Thursday. The largest cryptocurrency by...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Yo-Yo After Hawkish Rate Hike; Ether’s Price Is Down, Regulators May Soon Be Circling. What’s Next for Post-Merge Ethereum?
Prices: Cryptocurrency prices climbed and then plunged following the Federal Reserve's latest 75 basis point interest rate hike. Insights: Four crypto experts weighed in on Ethereum's future post-Merge. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Up 3% After Wild Ride on 'Fed Rate Day'
Prices Point: Bitcoin is up 3.3% on the day, roughly back to the level it was early Wednesday before the Fed announced it will raise its benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage point. Market Move: The XRP token has rallied sharply this month on the anticipation of a resolution of an...
CoinDesk
Canadian Digital Asset Brokerages Coinsquare and CoinSmart to Merge
Coinsquare said late Thursday it's signed a deal to purchase peer CoinSmart for a combination of cash and stock. Consolidation is the word in crypto as trading platforms and exchanges grapple with global competition alongside the ongoing market downturn. Earlier this year in Canada, Kevin O'Leary-backed WonderFi rolled up crypto platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry.
CoinDesk
3 Ways Traditional Investors Can Gain Crypto Exposure
A growing number of people are interested in crypto investment, which means financial advisors need to understand the various ways to invest into cryptocurrency and crypto related strategies. While the asset class is still new, especially when compared to the rest of traditional finance, there are a few different ways...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Over $19K, Continues Wild Ride
Bitcoin pushed higher on Wednesday, reversing course after a roller coaster day of trading on Thursday. Bitcoin’s (BTC) rose 4.5% on Thursday, following a 2% decline on Wednesday. The relatively mild 2% Wednesday loss obscures a wild ride as bitcoin traded in a $1,600 range (8% of the current price) over approximately six hours. As markets digested the totality of Tuesday’s interest rate increase, initial optimism related to the hike only being 75 basis points yielded to the reality of the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish long-term outlook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hanging Tough as Stocks Slide
Prices Point: Bitcoin slid on Friday after gaining 5.1% on Thursday, but overall, the cryptocurrency has been resilient under tough market conditions. Market Move: Ethereum miners have $319 million in ether that they theoretically could start dumping, which would weigh on the price. Chart of the Day: The discount between...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Signs $100M Equity Deal With B. Riley
Bitcoin miner Iris Energy (IREN) signed a deal to sell up to $100 million in equity to investment bank B. Riley over the next two years, marking the bank's second big investment in the industry that is facing serious market headwinds. In July, B. Riley signed a similar deal in...
CoinDesk
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution
The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
CoinDesk
Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Code Is Back on GitHub
Code repositories for the Ethereum-based mixer Tornado Cash were relisted on GitHub on Thursday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) banned Americans last month from using Tornado Cash, a decentralized privacy service that mixes cryptocurrencies together to obfuscate the original address. The mixer was blacklisted and designated under the Specially Designated National list because the North Korean hacking group Lazarus had used it in the past.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Vastly Increased Stakefish’s Profile, but 25% of Its Employees Are Gone Anyway
On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos. More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off...
CoinDesk
Hacks Aren’t Stopping in the Crypto Industry; Here’s How One New Project Plans to Solve This
It feels like a daily occurrence that we read the news or scroll through Twitter to find another malicious attack within Web3. In the first half of 2022 alone, bad actors netted a staggering $1.9 billion in crypto hacks; up 60% from the year before. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are...
CoinDesk
Celsius Network Might Be Planning to Turn Its Debt Into Crypto ‘IOU’ Tokens
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network appears to be considering a plan to turn its debt into crypto “IOU” (“I Owe You”) tokens. Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, a month after halting withdrawals because of a liquidity crisis it blamed on “extreme market conditions.” Subsequent bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of New York have revealed the depths of Celsius’ financial troubles: The lender owes 500,000 creditors nearly $5 billion.
CoinDesk
Cryptography Network Lit Protocol Raises $13M to Bolster Web3 Autonomy and Interoperability
Cryptography network Lit Protocol has raised $13 million in a Series A round led by crypto investment firm 1kx to hire developers creating a decentralized ownership and interoperability across protocols, the company announced Thursday. Lit aims to give individuals agency within Web3 ecosystems by giving users a private key that...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Completed $100M Transaction to Test Proprietary Trading: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) completed a $100 million transaction as a test of its proprietary trading efforts earlier this year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. The exchange hired at least four Wall Street traders to form a group called Coinbase Risk Solutions to use...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures, DCG Back $9.6M Funding for Decentralized Database Solution Kwil
Kwil, a decentralized database infrastructure provider, raised $9.6 million in a funding round backed by heavy-hitters such as the venture capital arm of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of CoinDesk, according to a new filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
CoinDesk
Metaverse Infrastructure Firm Hadean Raises $30M From Fortnite Developer, Others
Hadean, which aims to build the infrastructure for metaverse environments, has raised $30 million in Series A funding in a round led by Molten Ventures and including Epic Games, the developer of online video game Fornite. Other participants included 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First and InQTe, Hadean...
Comments / 0