The Bombers played at Hebron last night and came away with their 11th win of the season and 8th shutout. The team started out with a steady stream of goals in the first half to take a 7-0 lead. The Hawks did have one shot in goal in the half but DJ Hanford (Sr) used his head to prevent the goal and at the same time get it to the hands of Andrew Cain. In the second half the Bombers did a nice job working the ball earning 2 more goals before the game was called with 20 mintues remaining. Offensive stats for the Bombers were as follows: Dalton Henry (Sr) with 2 goals and 3 assists, Cohen Craig (Sr) with 2 goals, Adam Martinez (Sr) with 1 goal and 1 assist, Broc Beier (Sr) 1 goal, Oscar Murrillo (Sr) 1 goal, Sam Harris (Sr) 1 goal, Gio Zaragoza (Sp) 1 goal, DJ Hanford (Sr) 2 assists, and Kyler Sigman (Jr) & Matthew Brandenburg (Sr) each with 1 assist.

HEBRON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO