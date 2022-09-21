Read full article on original website
RCMS Boys Finish 2nd at WCJC Conference Cross Country Invitational
RCMS boys had an excellent meet today finishing with 5 boys in the top 20. Eight runners were able to earn personal records or season best performances.
Boys Soccer beats Benton Central 2 – 0
Tbe Bombers traveled to Benton Central last night to defeat the Bison with 2 goals in the second half. The defense, led by Brandenburg, Rule, Murrillo, and Cain earned their 7th shutout of the season by limiting the Bison to just 3 shots on goal during the match. Offensively, the Bombers held the ball most of the match but the Bison’s defense also really limited the Bombers’ shots on goal. Dalton Henry (Sr) broke the tie 12 minutes into the second half with a great pass from Adam Martinez (Sr) close to the goal. With 8 minutes remaining Martinez found Henry once again who easiley put the ball into the net.
Girls 7th Grade Volleyball defeats North White
Thursday evening the Lady Bombers 7th grade volleyball team hosted the North White Vikings. The Bombers were victorious in two sets with scores of 25-7 and 25-15. Hailey Schanlaub led the team in serving with 10 aces, Bryn Webb added 8 aces, Kinsley Metzger had 6 aces and Reese Groom added one ace. Bryn had 5 kills, Makayla Parrish & Kynadie Witherington each had 1 kill. The team played a great defensive game with multiple players contributing digs. Reese led the team with 3 digs, Hadley Hopp, Makayla and Hailey each had 2 digs, Kinsley & Bryn each added 1 dig. Team record is now 7-1.
Boys Soccer defeats Hebron 9 – 0
The Bombers played at Hebron last night and came away with their 11th win of the season and 8th shutout. The team started out with a steady stream of goals in the first half to take a 7-0 lead. The Hawks did have one shot in goal in the half but DJ Hanford (Sr) used his head to prevent the goal and at the same time get it to the hands of Andrew Cain. In the second half the Bombers did a nice job working the ball earning 2 more goals before the game was called with 20 mintues remaining. Offensive stats for the Bombers were as follows: Dalton Henry (Sr) with 2 goals and 3 assists, Cohen Craig (Sr) with 2 goals, Adam Martinez (Sr) with 1 goal and 1 assist, Broc Beier (Sr) 1 goal, Oscar Murrillo (Sr) 1 goal, Sam Harris (Sr) 1 goal, Gio Zaragoza (Sp) 1 goal, DJ Hanford (Sr) 2 assists, and Kyler Sigman (Jr) & Matthew Brandenburg (Sr) each with 1 assist.
