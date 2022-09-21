ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentland, IN

rensselaercentral.com

Girls 7th Grade Volleyball defeats North White

Thursday evening the Lady Bombers 7th grade volleyball team hosted the North White Vikings. The Bombers were victorious in two sets with scores of 25-7 and 25-15. Hailey Schanlaub led the team in serving with 10 aces, Bryn Webb added 8 aces, Kinsley Metzger had 6 aces and Reese Groom added one ace. Bryn had 5 kills, Makayla Parrish & Kynadie Witherington each had 1 kill. The team played a great defensive game with multiple players contributing digs. Reese led the team with 3 digs, Hadley Hopp, Makayla and Hailey each had 2 digs, Kinsley & Bryn each added 1 dig. Team record is now 7-1.
MONON, IN
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old Bourbonnais man dies after crashing car into stadium bleachers

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man died Thursday night after driving his car through the brick wall of a football stadium in Michigan City, Indiana. About 8 p.m., Michigan City officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, Indiana State Police said in a written statement.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Kentland, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Lowell High School is full of coffee beans

Lowell High School (LHS) welcomed guest speaker Damon West earlier this month, on September 7. With him, he brought the powerful message of the coffee bean to the whole school and community. West was someone who seemingly had it all growing up. He was en route to having a professional...
LOWELL, IN
22 WSBT

Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City

An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
14news.com

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
OAK FOREST, IL
wkvi.com

Crown Point Man Arrested in La Porte County Bus-Related Incident

A Crown Point man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash following an investigation by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department. Police say that on August 26, 2022, a South Central Community School Corporation school bus was slowing and preparing to turn right (north) off of U.S. 30 and into a driveway near the 900 West block. Police say the bus driver saw a Commercial Motor Vehicle quickly approaching the rear of the bus and was not slowing. To avoid a collision, the bus driver took quick action and did not complete the turn, according to the report.
CROWN POINT, IN
Football
Sports
indiana105.com

I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash

LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
PARK FOREST, IL
FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County crash leaves three people injured

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
CASS COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

Oak Forest Community Mourns Victims Shot and Killed in Domestic Incident

A memorial for the three relatives fatally shot during a domestic disturbance in south suburban Oak Forest has grown in the hours since Friday morning's horrifying incident shocked the typically quiet community. Strangers have been showing support in any way they can, bringing flowers, candles and balloons in memory of...
OAK FOREST, IL

