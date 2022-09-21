Read full article on original website
Related
rensselaercentral.com
RCMS Girls Finish 2nd at WCJC Conference Cross Country Invitational
RCMS girls had an excellent meet today finishing with 4 girls in the top 20. Ten runners were able to earn personal records or season best performances.
rensselaercentral.com
Girls 7th Grade Volleyball defeats North White
Thursday evening the Lady Bombers 7th grade volleyball team hosted the North White Vikings. The Bombers were victorious in two sets with scores of 25-7 and 25-15. Hailey Schanlaub led the team in serving with 10 aces, Bryn Webb added 8 aces, Kinsley Metzger had 6 aces and Reese Groom added one ace. Bryn had 5 kills, Makayla Parrish & Kynadie Witherington each had 1 kill. The team played a great defensive game with multiple players contributing digs. Reese led the team with 3 digs, Hadley Hopp, Makayla and Hailey each had 2 digs, Kinsley & Bryn each added 1 dig. Team record is now 7-1.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Bourbonnais man dies after crashing car into stadium bleachers
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man died Thursday night after driving his car through the brick wall of a football stadium in Michigan City, Indiana. About 8 p.m., Michigan City officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, Indiana State Police said in a written statement.
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Lowell High School is full of coffee beans
Lowell High School (LHS) welcomed guest speaker Damon West earlier this month, on September 7. With him, he brought the powerful message of the coffee bean to the whole school and community. West was someone who seemingly had it all growing up. He was en route to having a professional...
22 WSBT
Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City
An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race
The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
14news.com
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
Million Dollar Indiana Home Has Some Interesting Interior Designs…
The great news about interior design choices, especially ones that are superficial, is that they can be changed pretty easily. Of course, you might enjoy the many murals scattered throughout this Indiana home currently listed on Zillow for $1,199,999. The home, at 1731 Beachview Ct in Crown Point, also has:
wkvi.com
Crown Point Man Arrested in La Porte County Bus-Related Incident
A Crown Point man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash following an investigation by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department. Police say that on August 26, 2022, a South Central Community School Corporation school bus was slowing and preparing to turn right (north) off of U.S. 30 and into a driveway near the 900 West block. Police say the bus driver saw a Commercial Motor Vehicle quickly approaching the rear of the bus and was not slowing. To avoid a collision, the bus driver took quick action and did not complete the turn, according to the report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A guy who stole two utility terrain vehicles in Lake County, Indiana, apparently didn't realize the vehicles' GPS was turned on until the cops showed up. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they got word on Friday morning that the vehicles had been stolen from a...
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
indiana105.com
I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
wbaa.org
Jury finds Purdue University guilty of retaliating against student who came forward with assault allegations
A jury found Friday that Purdue University violated due process and treated a student differently because she was a woman after she came forward with assault allegations against a fraternity member. Nancy Roe (not her real name) was one of two students who filed suit against the school in 2018,...
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
NBC Chicago
Oak Forest Community Mourns Victims Shot and Killed in Domestic Incident
A memorial for the three relatives fatally shot during a domestic disturbance in south suburban Oak Forest has grown in the hours since Friday morning's horrifying incident shocked the typically quiet community. Strangers have been showing support in any way they can, bringing flowers, candles and balloons in memory of...
Comments / 0