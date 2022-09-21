The biggest compliment that can be paid to Scotland is that they did not panic when the Republic of Ireland threatened to rip up their script. Only a draw was required from this clash for the same outcome from Tuesday’s meeting with Ukraine to see Steve Clarke’s men seal top spot in Group B1 of the Nations League. It is lost on nobody in these parts that the Scots would pass relegated England while en route to Group A.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO