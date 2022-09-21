Read full article on original website
SkySports
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group
Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park. Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).
BBC
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny labels Hampden Park defeat 'harsh'
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny labelled the 2-1 Nations League defeat by Scotland as "harsh" as the home side came from behind to win with a late penalty. The Irish boss questioned the awarding of the spot-kick after substitute Alan Browne clearly handled in the area. Kenny felt Browne...
Scotland manager Steve Clarke urges John McGinn to go on and become a centurion... as he hails the Aston Villa midfielder ahead of his 50th appearance for his country
Steve Clarke has challenged John McGinn to become a Scotland centurion with the ‘bubbly’ Aston Villa midfielder set to earn his 50th cap tonight. The 27-year-old will again skipper Clarke’s side in the absence of the injured Andy Robertson in their Nations League match at home to the Republic of Ireland.
SkySports
Clare Shine: Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward to retire from playing at 27
Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after Sunday’s SWPL match against Hearts. Over two spells with Glasgow City - either side of a return to her homeland to play for Cork City - Shine made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, making her the joint-11th highest goalscorer in Glasgow City history.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
MLS・
SkySports
Steve Clarke says John McGinn's contribution to his country has left him 'indebted' to the half-centurion
Scotland boss Steve Clarke paid tribute to John McGinn ahead of his 50th appearance for his country, saying he was "indebted" to the midfielder's contribution. McGinn notched his 14th international goal in the 3-0 win over Ukraine on Wednesday night with the Aston Villa midfielder's importance for his country as evident as ever at Hampden Park, and now the 27-year-old looks certain to reach his half-century against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool May Rival Chelsea For Moises Caicedo Signing
Moises Caicedo is a player who was largely unknown two years ago. His name came to mainstream media when Manchester United were linked with him, and then again when he finally signed for Brighton. Graham Potter signed him for the club, and obviously rates the player very highly, as he...
Ryan Christie penalty completes Scotland’s comeback win over Ireland
The biggest compliment that can be paid to Scotland is that they did not panic when the Republic of Ireland threatened to rip up their script. Only a draw was required from this clash for the same outcome from Tuesday’s meeting with Ukraine to see Steve Clarke’s men seal top spot in Group B1 of the Nations League. It is lost on nobody in these parts that the Scots would pass relegated England while en route to Group A.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
BBC
The New Saints 0-3 Dundee
Dundee are through to the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after victory at Welsh champions The New Saints. Gary Bowyer's side started well with Saints keeper Connor Roberts denying Lyall Cameron and Paul McMullan before the hosts grew into the game. The visitors scored two early second half...
Yardbarker
Brendan Rodgers appointment at Celtic makes Premier League return
Former Celtic Head of Sport Science Jack Nayler has been announced as Premier League side Everton’s Head of Sports Science for the Men’s First Team. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon as the former Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea employee moves from Celtic’s Champions League rivals RB Leipzig just weeks before the double-header against Ange Postecoglou’s side.
SkySports
Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock ace withdrawn from Northern Ireland squad amid probe into alleged use of sectarian language
Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece. Kilmarnock are investigating the alleged use of sectarian language by striker Lafferty. A video circulating online shows the 35-year-old posing with a fan before allegedly making a sectarian...
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Chelsea coach Anthony Barry ready to snub Huddersfield job to join Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry with Belgium
CHELSEA coach Anthony Barry will be unavailable for an immediate move into a new job — as he is going to the World Cup with Belgium. Highly-rated backroom boy Barry, 36, was fancied by Huddersfield and has been linked with other clubs as a No 1. But he is...
BBC
Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-3 Glasgow Clan
Cardiff Devils continued their unbeaten start to the Elite League season with a comprehensive win over Glasgow Clan. Devils went ahead through Justin Crandall but Gary Haden levelled for the visitors. Marcus Crawford, Brodie Reid, Cole Sanford, Joey Martin and Jake Coughler gave Devils a commanding 6-1 lead. Former Devil...
BBC
Patterson injury 'does not look good'
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. The Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League
Watch Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo give Holland the lead over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
UEFA・
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Everton, Newcastle, Kilmarnock, Gordon, Patterson, Lafferty, Anderson, Barron
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has acknowledged that he could be without Craig Gordon when his side play the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday - if the Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper's partner goes into labour before kick-off. (The Herald) Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon feared he might have to...
BBC
Steve Lansdown: Bristol owner calls on Premiership Rugby to generate more revenue
Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown says Premiership Rugby (PRL) must do more to increase revenues to help financially-struggling clubs. Wasps gave notice on Wednesday that they intend to appoint administrators. Meanwhile, Worcester have until Monday to prove they can keep going. "What PRL need to do is to really focus...
Boxing Scene
Bostan, Dixon, Sameer Claim Wins On Hughes-Galahad Undercard In Nottingham
Junaid Bostan was determined to not allow Anas Isarti to go the distance. It was was a race against the clock, but the 20-year-old junior middleweight remained a knockout every time out after scoring a sixth-round stoppage in their battle of unbeaten pro rookies. Bostan had Isarti in trouble along the ropes, forcing referee Kevin Parker to stop the contest at 2:38 of round six in their DAZN ‘Before The Bell’ preliminary undercard headliner Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
