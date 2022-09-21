ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Floyd County bank deposits near $2.25 billion, up 6.1% following a year of changes -- and more under way.

By , jdruckenmiller, Source: Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
The annual report shows deposits at the nine banks doing business in Floyd County through June 30 of this year.  Source: Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Deposits in Floyd County's nine banks rose 6.1% to $2.25 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30.

That followed two years of double-digit growth as tracked by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and is the highest overall total in the county's history.

It likewise came with a shuffle of those with the largest deposits -- and two fewer branch offices, now 16 vs. 18 a year earlier. There were 20 bank locations in Floyd County in 2019.

The 2022 report shows United Community Bank, with three offices, had deposits of $406.9 million, up $45 million from the 2021 report. United took over the top spot in terms of deposit share among the nine banks here.

"Providing dependable and great service is at the core of our team in Northwest Georgia and we strive each day to make a meaningful difference for our customers and our community," said J. Scott Tucker, president of Northwest Georgia for United Community. "This is a large part of why JD Power has ranked us No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast for eight of the last nine years. It is an honor and a privilege to bank our many customers in Floyd County.”

Synovus, previously No. 1, was No. 2 as of June 30 at $359.5 million in Floyd deposits, with Regions third at $252.1 million.

The bank making the second largest increase in Floyd County was First National Community Bank, formerly Heritage First Bank.

The three Floyd offices had combined deposits of $208.8 million, up $26.2 million from 2021. That also put the bank in seventh place, up one spot from the previous year. The bank's offices outside Floyd -- including Bartow and Gordon counties -- held another $366.6 million in deposits.

According to First National Community Bank president and chief executive officer Ryan P. Earnest, there remains much post-pandemic liquidity in the market, and First National Community Bank’s Floyd County-based deposit and accompanying loan growth over the last year affirms the significantly positive efforts of their veteran banking team, locally, who continue to exceed expectations.

Earnest added he is proud of their progress and continues to be excited for the future.

“The bank’s performance over the last year is evidence of our successful merger as we look to continue to deliver the enhanced services that it provides to which we feel, ultimately, further benefits and supports our growing community,” he said.

Greater Community Bank saw Floyd County deposits rise by $26.1 million, to $219 million. The Bartow and Gordon offices had another $71.3 million in deposits, up from $68.5 million.

“GCB is pleased with the growth we have experienced over the last 12 months, especially in the challenging rate environment," said David J. Lance, president and chief executive officer. "The bank’s growth in Floyd County especially, and our market as a whole, was more than twice the overall market growth rates.”

The past fiscal year saw the Heritage First/First National Community Bank union finalized. In terms of offices, United Community added a third location in Floyd while Synovus reduced by two to the Broad Street location and Wells Fargo closed one of two Rome sites.

One change will be reflected in the 2023 report -- the opening of the Blairsville branch of River City Bank earlier this summer.

The bank also announced the addition of Tushar Patel and Penny Evans-Plants to its board of directors effective Sept. 1. Both also were named to the board of the bank's holding company, RCB Financial Corp.

“I am truly honored to serve on the board of directors of River City Bank," Patel said.

Patel began his career as an instrumentation engineer with G.E. Lighting & Atlantic Steel. For the past 26 years, he has been a real estate developer and manager, developing C-Stores and quick service restaurants, which he also owns and manages. These include Zaxby’s, Dunkin Donuts and hotels under the Holiday Inn Express brand.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Instrumentation Engineering.

Evans-Plants serves as the chief information officer for Berry College. She has been with Berry for 18 years and has served in her current capacity for 11 years. She earned her master’s degree in Information Systems from Kennesaw State University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and French from Berry.

Evans-Plants said she is excited to join the board of River City Bank in large part because of their focus on investing in technology and people.

"RCB emphasizes the importance of culture and strives to create a high-tech, high-touch environment that benefits its team members and customers.” she said.

United Community Bank also announced a Rome board appointment: Rhett Butler, a senior executive vice president for Brown & Brown Insurance.

Butler has over 40 years in the insurance industry and has served on many industry associations and advisory councils. He has served the Rome-Floyd community by supporting and serving many local nonprofits and has served on the YMCA of Rome & Floyd County Board of Directors for over 20 years.

“I am excited to join the Rome board of directors and join forces with other prominent business leaders to support United in its growth in this area,” Butler said. “I’ve been devoted to serving Floyd County for years, and this is a wonderful opportunity for me to continue serving this great community.”Butler graduated from the University of Georgia with a master’s degree in finance and risk management and a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance.

As for other area counties:

Bartow: Total deposits for 12 banks with 17 offices rose 2.1% to $1.9 billion. Wells Fargo had the largest market share again this year.Gordon: Nine banks together had $1.1 billion in deposits through June 30, up 10% from the previous year. Synovus had the top spot again. One change: 10 bank offices, down two.Polk: Total deposits of $513 million, up 18.9% from 2021. Colony Bank held the largest share of deposits; Trust was No. 1 a year earlier.Chattooga: Four banks together posted $407.9 million in deposits, up 8.5% over 12 months. United Community Bank was the largest market share again this year.

