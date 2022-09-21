ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan College Station Eagle

Allen Academy 64, Houston St. Francis Episcopal 0

Rusty Ly-McMurray scored five touchdowns, including three on interception returns to help fuel Allen Academy’s 64-0 shutout of Houston St. Francis Episcopal in TAPPS 6-man District II-5 play Friday at Baker Field. Aidan Field gave the Rams (4-1, 1-0) an 8-0 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run and Ly-McMurray’s...
Navasota, Bryan, Rudder in Brazos Valley's key football matchups this week

Just when I thought I was getting the hang of things with Texas high school football, a whole new season starts in the Brazos Valley this week. District play is finally here. From now until the end of the season, the lights will be brighter, the stakes higher and the celebrations that much sweeter.
