Allen Academy 64, Houston St. Francis Episcopal 0
Rusty Ly-McMurray scored five touchdowns, including three on interception returns to help fuel Allen Academy’s 64-0 shutout of Houston St. Francis Episcopal in TAPPS 6-man District II-5 play Friday at Baker Field. Aidan Field gave the Rams (4-1, 1-0) an 8-0 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run and Ly-McMurray’s...
Navasota, Bryan, Rudder in Brazos Valley's key football matchups this week
Just when I thought I was getting the hang of things with Texas high school football, a whole new season starts in the Brazos Valley this week. District play is finally here. From now until the end of the season, the lights will be brighter, the stakes higher and the celebrations that much sweeter.
Thomas, Taylor lead A&M Consolidated football team over Georgetown in district opener
GEORGETOWN — They may be Tigers, but they ran like wild dogs Friday night. A&M Consolidated running backs Keshun Thomas and Trey Taylor consistently ran over Georgetown’s defense in a 48-34 win to open District 11-5A Division I play at Birkelbach Field. Thomas and Taylor combined for 283...
