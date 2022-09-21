ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Public Safety
Three men arrested after police chase, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the suspect of an overnight barricade situation in Cordova. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says deputies were executing a search warrant around 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Hidden Ridge Lane when the barricade situation happened. The suspect, 36-year-old Joe Wilhite, was being served...
“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
