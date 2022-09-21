Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Family hopes to clear name of MFD’s person of interest in arson string investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis. Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.
Collierville Strong: A town united a year after tragedy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 marks one year since a mass shooting at a Kroger rocked the town of Collierville, Tennessee. The gunman shot 15 people people. One of them - 70-year-old Olivia King - was killed. The gunman then killed himself. While that violent day changed...
One person in Southwest Memphis, seriously injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened on Deerborn Street around 2 p.m. One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said. No information about the shooter has been released at...
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
Photo released of woman sought for questioning in string of arsons, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted for questioning after eight fires were set in the same ZIP code over a three-month period, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD said that between June 25 and September 20, eight fires were set in the 38109 ZIP code, including five fires within two weeks of each other.
Child injured after two-car crash in southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that left a child injured. Police said it happened at 7:33 a.m. at 22 Peebles Rd. One child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, MPD said. This is an ongoing investigation. Download the FOX13 Memphis...
Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police. Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said. The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two...
Collierville firefighters who ran toward danger reflect on mass shooting one year ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — As the community remembers the Collierville Kroger mass shooting one year ago, the Collierville area first responders are being honored as the brave men and women who rushed into danger as customers and workers scrambled to escape the terror through any available exit. Two firefighters who...
actionnews5.com
CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Woman shot, critically hurt in Midtown, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Midtown Memphis Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police. Police said the woman was shot on North Belvedere. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 4:30 p.m., according to police. The person who shot her was reportedly wearing a...
actionnews5.com
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
actionnews5.com
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
actionnews5.com
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the suspect of an overnight barricade situation in Cordova. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says deputies were executing a search warrant around 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Hidden Ridge Lane when the barricade situation happened. The suspect, 36-year-old Joe Wilhite, was being served...
Man robs Cordova convenience store, holds clerk at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an armed robbery suspect. On Sep. 20 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Berryhill Market on Berryhill Road in Cordova. An armed man walked into the...
Man and woman who died in East Memphis crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a crash in East Memphis Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry died at the scene of the crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins around 8 p.m. on September 20.
Stolen cars involved in crash after 2 teens shot in North Memphis, police say
Two teenagers were shot in North Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to gunfire at Chelsea Avenue and McLean around 9 p.m. but didn’t find anybody shot at the scene. However, officers were soon notified about two teenagers with gunshot wounds...
Memphis Woman Files Lawsuit, Claims Police Didn’t Investigate Her Rapist Until White Woman Was Raped
A 22-year-old woman is suing her local police department after she said it failed to properly investigate her alleged rapist, Cleotha “Abston” Henderson. Alicia Franklin filed her lawsuit against the Memphis Police Department on Sept. 20 in Memphis, Tenn. Franklin said that Henderson raped her at gunpoint on...
“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
