ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
Go Valley Kids

Ultimate Guide: 50+ Must-Do Fall Activities for Families in Wisconsin!

Take in the changing color and enjoy the cooling temperatures with endless fall adventures perfect for Wisconsin families. It is really hard not to love autumn in Wisconsin; the sunshine is a little more golden, the air is crisp, and of course, there are amazing views to take in. Maybe because we all know a long winter is looming, but there are so many things to do in the fall you’ll have trouble fitting it all in!
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rib Mountain, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Rib Mountain, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
Wausau, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Rib Mountain, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated

Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Camping#Room And Board#Hiking Trails
wearegreenbay.com

When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
news8000.com

Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin faces worker deficit

The non-profit, working with over 80 organizations to help local Hispanics and other minorities, was founded in 2011 by Fr. Ken DeGroot and Sr. Melanie Maczka. Already moved to early 2024, a new round of contractor bids could push it back another 6 months. License plate cameras were a "game-changer"...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
WJFW-TV

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOOD

Coolest AM since May – Frost in N. Michigan

Parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan woke up to some frost this Friday AM. This was the Frost Advisory (in light blue) and Freeze Warning (in dark blue) for N. Lower Michigan:. And here’s the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for central and western Upper Michigan:. Low...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSAW

New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the creation of a new area code to overlay the area in which the ‘608′ area code is now in service. The 608 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes in the first...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy