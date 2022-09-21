Qualcomm offered up some very exciting news about its upcoming order schedule. Despite this, investors rushed for the exits in Friday trading. Chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed a big jump in orders on one of its major product lines, yet the stock is down in today’s session. It was indeed a puzzling proposition. Qualcomm revealed that its future automotive business increased to a whopping $30 billion in orders placed. That represents an extra $10 billion in orders brought in since July and traces back mainly to the Snapdragon Digital Chassis chip.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO