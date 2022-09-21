Read full article on original website
The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn’t really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by...
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Drops on Vehicle Recall
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is recalling about 1.1 million vehicles as its automatic window reversal system can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up. The company also noted its window system may not function correctly after it detects an obstruction and that a software update can fix the glitch. The...
HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Continue to Rise
Telemedicine solutions provider HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) continues to make price gains today after recent positive developments. This week, the company launched a video showcasing the HeartBeam AIMI and AIMIGo technologies and explaining the market opportunity. BEAT plans to submit AIMIGo for clearance in the U.S. by the end of 2022. Additionally,...
Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX) Soars After Monkeypox Detection Kit Deal
Shares of Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX) soared in pre-market trading on Thursday as the diagnostics company inked a distribution agreement with Cosmos Holdings (COSM) to market its Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kit. As a part of this agreement, Cosmos will have exclusive distribution rights for countries like Greece and...
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops on $30M Securities Offerings
Shares of Biopharmaceutical company MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are tanking today owing to a registered securities offering of ~7.57 million shares and ~9.85 million warrants which will enable accredited investors in the agreement to acquire additional shares of the company. MDWD expects to raise gross proceeds of ~$30.5 million from the offerings....
Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Slides as Q2 Top-Line Drops
Data-driven solutions provider Calamp’s (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares are ticking lower in the pre-market session today after its second-quarter numbers. Revenue declined ~8% over the prior year to $72.8 million but came in ahead of expectations by ~$3.5 million. Net loss per share at $0.02 too, beat expectations by $0.01. During...
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Tracks Higher on $1B Stock Buyback
Shares of energy company HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) are on the uptick today after the company announced a stock buyback program of $1 billion effective from September 26. The new program replaces the current share repurchase programs of the company. Shares are now up ~54% so far this year.
Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) Plunges After Downgrade, Feels the Pain of Tech Sell-Offs
Hi-tech firm Luminar is suffering from a double whammy of tech-sector headwinds as well as auto-sector woes. A downgrade was a major tipping point, which drove cautious investors out of the stock. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is reeling from a sharp sell-off by tech-sector pessimists. Shares of the LiDAR (light detection...
What’s in Store for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) as Jana Discloses Stake?
Jana Partners disclosed a stake in FRPT stock. Jana’s stake implies that Freshpet could soon be an acquisition target. Shares of the pet food maker Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) spiked after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.6% stake in the company. Jana has a reputation for investing in undervalued stocks, bumping up the share price with its turnaround strategies, and later putting up the company for sale to bigger rivals. This indicates that FRPT could soon be an acquisition target.
Qualcomm Stock (NASDAQ:QCOM) Falls despite Massive Orders Placed
Qualcomm offered up some very exciting news about its upcoming order schedule. Despite this, investors rushed for the exits in Friday trading. Chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed a big jump in orders on one of its major product lines, yet the stock is down in today’s session. It was indeed a puzzling proposition. Qualcomm revealed that its future automotive business increased to a whopping $30 billion in orders placed. That represents an extra $10 billion in orders brought in since July and traces back mainly to the Snapdragon Digital Chassis chip.
3 Stocks Recently Traded by US Politicians
In this article, we talk about three stocks, one each from the IT services, communication, and semiconductor sectors, that have been recently traded by U.S. politicians. High inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the market volatile. Despite volatility, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are the three stocks that U.S. politicians have recently traded (bought and sold).
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock: Insider Continues Buying Spree
A Director of Freshworks continues to buy FRSH stock as he has a high conviction in the long-term growth potential of the company. Sameer Gandhi, Director, and owner of more than 10% of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) continued his buying spree with an additional purchase of 785,811 shares of the Software-as-a-Service company. The total consideration of the purchases stood at $11,561,522.
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Plans to Invest $1 Billion to Improve Cloud Business
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ticked lower in pre-market trading on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s cloud business, Alibaba Cloud unveiled a strategic roadmap. The company stated that its cloud business intends to invest $1 billion to boost its global partner ecosystem and improve its customer service which would provide “comprehensive support throughout a customer’s digitalization journey.”.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Gains After Solid Forecast
Investors cheered Salesforce’s medium-term sales and margin outlook. Salesforce projects double-digit revenue growth through 2026. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) provided an upbeat medium-term revenue and margin outlook, following which its stock gained 1.3% in the after-hours of trade. The cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) tech provider expects its top line to reach $50 billion by 2026, implying a CAGR of 17%. Further, it expects a 270 basis points improvement in its two-year adjusted operating margin.
Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) Delivers Mixed Q2 Numbers
Travel service provider Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) has delivered a mixed set of second-quarter numbers. Revenue dropped 32% year-over-year to $598 million but came in ahead of expectations by about $87 million. EPADS at -$0.05 though fell short of consensus by $0.07. The company witnessed a more than 100% year-over-year jump in...
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Continues Adding Bitcoin to its Reserves
MicroStrategy has purchased additional bitcoin during the latest dip in the cryptocurrency’s price. The company’s bitcoin reserves are the largest among corporate buyers. Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR) keeps accumulating Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to its reserves, taking advantage of every dip in the crypto’s price. MicroStrategy provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services.
Tritium (NASDAQ:DCFC) Nosedives on Roth Capital Downgrade, Worsening Bottom Line
Shares of EV charger producer Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) are tanking today after Roth Capital’s Craig Irwin lowered the stock’s rating to a Hold from a Buy. The analyst also scaled back the price target on DCFC to $4 from the earlier $18. The substantial downgrade comes after the...
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Leans on Staff Reduction to Curb Costs
Meta Platforms is leaning on staff reduction to curb 10% of costs. The company is reallocating employees within departments to reduce terminations. Technology behemoth Meta Platforms (META) is reportedly leaning on staff reduction to cut costs by 10% in the coming months, a WSJ report stated. Notably, the company is expected to undertake cost-cutting initiatives by curbing overheads. However, a major portion of the savings is expected from reducing headcount. Following the news, META stock hit a new 52-week low of $142 on September 21.
2 Industrial REITs with Minimal Correlation to Economic Output
Self-storage REITs like PSA and EXR feature unique qualities and strong dividend growth prospects. Although the companies are likely to keep growing their results rapidly, investors should be wary of their elevated valuation multiples. Industrial REITs are potentially risky as the Fed’s mission to fight inflation will ultimately slow down...
Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO on the Defensive As Staff Meeting Heats Up
Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO, Sundar Pichai found himself on the defensive this week in a staff meeting, according to CNBC. The report stated that Pichai fielded some tough questions from staff including budget cuts when it comes to travel and entertainment, productivity management, and potential layoffs at the company.
