wegotthiscovered.com
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated
These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sleeper horror flick’s word-of-mouth buzz projected to overtake ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Maybe the most tragic thing about continuing Don’t Worry Darling drama is that despite the world’s rapt attention, the box office estimates are not great. Vulture recently did a deep dive on the movie, its rollout and its prospects and surprise, nothing looks good. In fact, another movie coming out next week is out-trending DWD. Typically, a movie’s presages will tick upward as it gets closer to release. That wasn’t the case with Don’t Worry Darling, as ticket sales leveled off.
wegotthiscovered.com
A staggeringly senseless sequel leaves its brain at the door of streaming supremacy
When it comes to movies that are so unrelentingly stupid they actually turn out to be kinda fun, there are few better examples to come along in the last few years than xXx: Return of Xander Cage. 15 years after first throwing on the fake tattoos and oversized fur coat...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows
Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’
Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Old Guard 2’ cast swing by TUDUM to offer updates on the action-packed sequel
Director Gina Prince-Blythewood may have opted to helm box office-topper The Woman King in favor of The Old Guard 2, but Victoria Mahoney looks to have made for a more than capable replacement. Charlize Theron and her band of immortal warriors scored a massive Netflix hit when the first movie...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer heralds M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalypse
Having done a stellar job of trying to torpedo his own career through the likes of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan is hoping that his recent resurgence will continue when Knock at the Cabin comes to theaters in February of next year. The Visit,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?
Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
wegotthiscovered.com
An under-the-radar action gem pulverizes a pair of streaming platforms
Action movies have gradually been getting bigger in terms of budget, scope, scale, and spectacle, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, sometimes you just want to see a buff dude playing a character with a stupid name kicking ass the old-fashioned way. As a result, 2018’s throwback Braven has endured long-lasting popularity, despite flying under the radar at first.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. removes Joss Whedon footage from ‘Black Adam’ trailer after backlash, Dwayne Johnson responds
How do you manage to excite and piss off an entire fandom in one fell swoop? If you’re Warner Bros., you attach footage of the DCEU’s Justice League to the latest Black Adam trailer, but then go ahead and include a snippet from Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition of the all-star superhero epic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: First clip from ‘Queen Charlotte’ unveils the ‘Bridgerton’ universe’s latest meet-cute
The Bridgerton universe is expanding. On the back of two record-breaking seasons for the hit Regency-era romantic drama, Netflix is serving up a spinoff in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will tell the tale of how the sassy monarch fell for Prince George many years before the Bridgerton kids started getting hitched.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 best fall episodes and shows for cozy sweater weather
As summer comes to an end, fall brings with it a slew of new holidays, in addition to some cozy sweaters and plenty of strangely flavored beverages. If you’re looking for some TV to get you into the spirit of the season, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve broken down five of the best episodes and shows to watch as you’re getting ready for sweater weather. These are the shows that will make you feel like fall has finally arrived, whether you want something comforting or a little more unnerving.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans break Maroon 5’s silence for them over Adam Levine’s cheating scandal
In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few days, Adam Levine is currently in the proverbial hot seat after Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed her year-long affair with the notable musician. And from the deep-dive of his vomit-inducing texts sent to various women to his most god-awful tattoos, folks on the internet are obsessed with the controversy surrounding the singer. Although, there is one question that is still sitting in the minds of millions of people around the world — how will the rest of Maroon 5 respond?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO ropes in eye-watering numbers as fans prepare for the arrival of a new royal couple
Only four days separate us from the next House of the Dragon episode, so fans are positively brimming with excitement over the debut of Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke as the narrative takes a leap of faith towards its next chapter. The Dance of Dragons has never felt so near to being depicted in live-action, yet before civil war takes the Seven Kingdoms by storm, we still have a few story arcs to burn through, namely the marriage of Rhaenyra Targaryen to Laenor Velaryon.
wegotthiscovered.com
The undeniable and enduring appeal of Jason Blum’s ‘Paranormal Activity’
Although Oren Peli and Jason Blum’s Paranormal Activity franchise didn’t bring anything particularly new to the horror genre, there’s no denying how monumentally influential it has been over the last 15 years. While it does overexert the same tired tropes, Paranormal Activity found its universal success in the tried-and-true method of simple yet effective horror as opposed to erratic editing, over-the-top gore or needless jump scares. In fact, Paranormal Activity unintentionally launched a campaign to revive the found-footage horror sub-genre, which had lay dormant since The Blair Witch Project back in 1999. Found-footage horror, until 2007, didn’t take off as many filmmakers would have liked, but the release of Paranormal Activity enabled the sub-genre to return to the mainstream.
