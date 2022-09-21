Read full article on original website
Optus security breach compromises customers' passport details
Optus has suffered a security breach that it says may have compromised various customer data, including dates of birth, email addresses, and passport numbers. Information belonging to both current and former customers of the Australian mobile operator are impacted in the security incident. Optus said Thursday it was looking into...
AGM Glory G1S review: Superhero powers in a rugged smartphone
Earlier this summer, my ZDNET colleague, Jack Wallen, posted his impressions of the AGM Glory G1S rugged smartphone. I'm following that up with this formal review. I spent a month using the G1S in the water, on the beach, in the wilderness, and in other environments where this mid-range phone was destined for.
IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam
Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
Jit and ZAP: Improving programming security
Jit, a startup programming security company, dreams of being a top security power. To help make those dreams a reality, Jit recently hired Simon Bennetts, the founder of the world's most popular web app security scanner, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). At Jit, Bennetts will...
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: AI language models as-a-service "potentially one of the largest software opportunities ever"
As reported yesterday, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang opened his company's fall GTC conference with numerous product and service announcements, including the introduction of two cloud computing services the company will operate. In a press conference Wednesday, Huang told ZDNET that the two services will be "very long-term SaaS...
Microsoft readies more modules for its Viva employee-experience suite
Today, Microsoft took the wraps off new apps that it plans to add to its Viva employee-experience platform in the coming year. The company also announced that its Viva Sales CRM companion app will be generally available on Oct. 3. Officials made these announcements during a virtual event on Sept. 22.
Many C-Suite level executives are preparing for a recession, study finds
In a new International Data Corporation (IDC) study surveying almost 900 C-Suite level executives, 59% expect a recession to occur in the next year. As a result, executives around the world plan to invest more money in their company's technology. Of the 59% of respondents sure of an oncoming recession,...
To alleviate DevOps skills issues, we need more AI skills, ironically
Artificial intelligence is reportedly boosting intelligence within businesses and is also doing the same for information technology shops. For example, AIOps (artificial intelligence for IT operations) applies AI and machine learning to data streaming from IT processes, sifting through the noise to detect, spotlight, and head off problems. Featured. AI...
Chainguard releases Wolfi, a Linux 'undistribution'
There are many Linux distributions designed expressly for containers. Even Microsoft has one, Common Base Linux (CBL)-Mariner. Others include Alpine Linux, Flatcar Container Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS (RHCOS), and RancherOS. Now Chainguard, a cloud-native software security company, has a new take on this popular cloud-friendly kind of Linux: Wolfi, an "undistribution."
Programming languages: It's time to stop using C and C++ for new projects, says Microsoft Azure CTO
Mark Russinovich, the chief technology officer of Microsoft Azure, says developers should avoid using C or C++ programming languages in new projects and instead use Rust because of security and reliability concerns. Developer. Rust, which hit version 1.0 in 2020 and was born at Mozilla, is now being used within...
