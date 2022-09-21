ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

wjhl.com

Daytime live from Covered Bridge Kickoff Concert

Chris takes us to Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton for a preview of tonight’s concert featuring Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. Chris is live at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton getting us ready for kickoff concerts and the big events happening at Covered Bridge Days in Elizabethton. For more...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Covered Bridge Days off to strong start following Kick-Off Concerts

Covered Bridge Days appeared to be off to a great start Wednesday and Thursday night, with the first-ever Covered Bridge Days Kick-Off Concerts featuring contemporary Christian artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave on Wednesday, followed by country music artists Dylan Scott and Kip Moore on Thursday. More than 3,500 music...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory

KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Elizabethton, TN
WJHL

New mural going up in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr.

Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr., 34, of Hampton, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2022. Jerry was born on May 12, 1988. Jerry was a fun-loving, big-hearted fellow, who loved everyone that he met. Jerry had a special way of making everyone he met feel special and important. Blessed with the gift of gab he made everyone laugh. Jerry was an avid BMX rider, loved all things motorcycles, a great friend, an awesome brother, a wonderful son and was “the best Dad ever.”
HAMPTON, TN
Kip Moore
elizabethton.com

We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival

Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Tiny Potter Nunley

Tiny Potter Nunley, of Elizabethton, born October 21, 1971, entered into rest on August 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 1 at 6 p.m. at the Elizabethton Elks Lodge with friends officiating.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21

A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Terry Parks Church

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
BUTLER, TN
elizabethton.com

Traffic Advisory – Happy Valley Homecoming Parade 4:45 PM today

Happy Valley High School’s Homecoming Parade will begin this afternoon at 4:45 PM. The Parade begins at Happy Valley Elementary School and travels East on Milligan Highway to Powder Branch Road up to Warrior Hill. The Milligan Highway, Powder Branch Road, and nearby intersections in the parade route area will be temporarily closed. Motorists traveling through that area should expect delays and extra congestion or seek alternate routes to avoid the area.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?

MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
MENDOTA, VA
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: JP’s Kitchen on Wheels

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fresh seafood in Tennessee isn’t something you may think of often, but for JP’s Kitchen on Wheels, it’s the heart of their entire operation. They started with fried fish fundraisers that took place a number of times over the past two decades. In the past year, they became a mobile spot […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
WJHL

Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

