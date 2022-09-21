Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Daytime live from Covered Bridge Kickoff Concert
Chris takes us to Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton for a preview of tonight’s concert featuring Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. Chris is live at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton getting us ready for kickoff concerts and the big events happening at Covered Bridge Days in Elizabethton. For more...
elizabethton.com
Covered Bridge Days off to strong start following Kick-Off Concerts
Covered Bridge Days appeared to be off to a great start Wednesday and Thursday night, with the first-ever Covered Bridge Days Kick-Off Concerts featuring contemporary Christian artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave on Wednesday, followed by country music artists Dylan Scott and Kip Moore on Thursday. More than 3,500 music...
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
New mural going up in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
elizabethton.com
Review: Crowder brings ‘hillbilly metal’ music to kick off Covered Bridge Days
Popular contemporary Christian band Crowder delighted a large crowd at a concert held on Elizabethton High School’s football field Wednesday evening. The well-attended concert, held on a night of almost perfect mild temperatures with a light breeze, was the official kick-off for this weekend’s Covered Bridge Days festival.
elizabethton.com
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr.
Jerry Coolidge Jennings Jr., 34, of Hampton, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2022. Jerry was born on May 12, 1988. Jerry was a fun-loving, big-hearted fellow, who loved everyone that he met. Jerry had a special way of making everyone he met feel special and important. Blessed with the gift of gab he made everyone laugh. Jerry was an avid BMX rider, loved all things motorcycles, a great friend, an awesome brother, a wonderful son and was “the best Dad ever.”
elizabethton.com
We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival
Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
elizabethton.com
Tiny Potter Nunley
Tiny Potter Nunley, of Elizabethton, born October 21, 1971, entered into rest on August 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 1 at 6 p.m. at the Elizabethton Elks Lodge with friends officiating.
Kingsport Times-News
New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21
A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
elizabethton.com
Terry Parks Church
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
elizabethton.com
Traffic Advisory – Happy Valley Homecoming Parade 4:45 PM today
Happy Valley High School’s Homecoming Parade will begin this afternoon at 4:45 PM. The Parade begins at Happy Valley Elementary School and travels East on Milligan Highway to Powder Branch Road up to Warrior Hill. The Milligan Highway, Powder Branch Road, and nearby intersections in the parade route area will be temporarily closed. Motorists traveling through that area should expect delays and extra congestion or seek alternate routes to avoid the area.
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
First section of Greeneville’s Depot Street project to be complete by end of the year
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first section of downtown Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project is expected to be complete in just a couple of months. Project leaders call the block between Main and Irish Street their “showcase section” and plan to re-open the area by the end of 2022. It’ll feature a decorative street top […]
Food Truck Friday: JP’s Kitchen on Wheels
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fresh seafood in Tennessee isn’t something you may think of often, but for JP’s Kitchen on Wheels, it’s the heart of their entire operation. They started with fried fish fundraisers that took place a number of times over the past two decades. In the past year, they became a mobile spot […]
Fender’s Farm prepped for fall with new additions
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year. The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center. A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests […]
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
wjhl.com
Celebrity Auction to benefit Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club
Jessica Poore previews the Celebrity Auction taking place on October 1st to raise much needed funds for the programs of the Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club!
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
