The Associated Press

Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for 80 yards and a score for the Fighting Irish (2-2). Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards. “We focused all week on executing,” Pyne said. “We scored on a lot of drives and it all starts with the O-linemen.” The outcome resulted in the first road win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.
