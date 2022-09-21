Read full article on original website
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
Winners and Losers: Power ranking college football conferences from worst to best
The 2022 college football season is a month old. Yep, Week 4 was the final weekend of September as most teams are now a third of the way through their regular seasons. With October approaching, there's no better time to see how the 10 conferences at the top level of college football stack up to one another. And, spoiler alert, the SEC is at No. 1.
Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Arizona State
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Arizona State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Mel Tucker's Answers Are Unacceptable After Michigan State Gets Thumped By Minnesota
The Spartans had no answers on the field, and their head coach didn't offer many in the post-game press conference...
Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for 80 yards and a score for the Fighting Irish (2-2). Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards. “We focused all week on executing,” Pyne said. “We scored on a lot of drives and it all starts with the O-linemen.” The outcome resulted in the first road win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.
LeBron James Gives His Take on Ohio State's Black Uniforms
The Lakers’ star, an avid OSU fan, shared his thoughts on the Buckeyes’ alternate uniforms.
