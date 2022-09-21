Read full article on original website
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Arizona State
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Arizona State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Ott rushes for 274 yards to lead Cal past Arizona 49-31
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth.
Watch: Texas A&M's defense scores 97-yard TD on wild backyard football play
On Saturday night, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 10 Arkansas tangled in front of a massive crowd at AT&T Stadium. While a matchup between two top-25 teams was bound to have exciting moments, the Aggies treated fans who made the trek to Arlington with a play for the ages.
Eagles-Commanders: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Eagles will travel south to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game will be the first division game for the Eagles. And more importantly, it will be the first time the Eagles will play Carson Wentz, the team's former starting quarterback. Here's some of our favorite bets and prediction for the game:Eagles (-6.5, -110) at Commanders (+6.5, -110)Over/under: 47.5 Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at FedEx FieldJalen Hurts' rushing yardsHurts had his best performance as an Eagle against the Vikings in Week 2, especially as a passer....
AP source: Cavs, Wade agree to 3-year contract extension
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to terms on a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension with Cleveland, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday. Wade, who will compete in training camp for a spot in Cleveland’s starting lineup, will receive $16.5 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed. Wade was set to enter his final year under contract after the Cavs exercised his fourth-year team option in June. The 25-year-old has developed into a dependable rotational player since joining the Cavs as an undrafted two-way player in 2019 from Kansas State.
