PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Eagles will travel south to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game will be the first division game for the Eagles. And more importantly, it will be the first time the Eagles will play Carson Wentz, the team's former starting quarterback. Here's some of our favorite bets and prediction for the game:Eagles (-6.5, -110) at Commanders (+6.5, -110)Over/under: 47.5 Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at FedEx FieldJalen Hurts' rushing yardsHurts had his best performance as an Eagle against the Vikings in Week 2, especially as a passer....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO