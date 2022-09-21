KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Despite an upper-body injury and the absence of his favorite target, Hendon Hooker was at his best Saturday night. The Tennessee quarterback threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead the No. 11 Volunteers to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida. It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. The win gave the Volunteers their first 4-0 start since 2016. “This is one of the great stories in college football,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of his team. “The game-day atmosphere... That is Rocky Top. It’s what we built.”

