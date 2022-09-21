Read full article on original website
Watch: Barion Brown Goes 70 Yards to the Endzone
Kentucky freshman WR Barion Brown is making things happen for the Wildcats under the lights in Lexington. Brown opened the second half with a big-time 70-yard touchdown reception to put Kentucky up 21-14 on Northern Illinois. It's Brown's second TD of the game. Brown now has three ...
Hooker sparks No. 11 Tennessee over No. 20 Florida, 38-33
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Despite an upper-body injury and the absence of his favorite target, Hendon Hooker was at his best Saturday night. The Tennessee quarterback threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead the No. 11 Volunteers to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida. It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. The win gave the Volunteers their first 4-0 start since 2016. “This is one of the great stories in college football,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of his team. “The game-day atmosphere... That is Rocky Top. It’s what we built.”
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff had fans ready to celebrate like they hadn’t in 14 years with what they thought was a game-winner in the final seconds. Turns out they just had to wait a little longer. Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting the Red Raiders over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after they overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final minute Saturday. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
