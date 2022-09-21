Read full article on original website
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
KWQC
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
Police seek Iowa mother of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, […]
One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
High-speed chase leads to crash, death of Davenport woman
DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one person is dead and another seriously injured after a Wednesday night police pursuit resulted in a crash near Pleasant Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Alecia M. Garcia, a 24-year-old from Davenport, was identified as the woman killed in...
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1,...
KWQC
Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
KWQC
Moline police 1 of 32 departments receiving Firearm Enforcement Grants from Illinois State Police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Moline Police Department is one of 32 Illinois law enforcement agencies awarded grants from the Illinois State Police to help keep firearms out of the hand of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The Illinois State Police is awarding a total of...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday night, according to Iowa State Police. According to a crash report, troopers were involved in a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16...
kciiradio.com
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks
A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois. Court records say 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief...
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
