Lowell, MA

UMass football loses final game of September to Temple, 28-0

The Massachusetts football team lost to Temple on Saturday afternoon by a score of 28-0. Saturday’s game was a defensive contest in the first half, with both the Minutemen (1-3) and the Owls (2-2) struggling to gain yards. At the end of the first half, UMass almost doubled Temple’s...
