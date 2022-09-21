Read full article on original website
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
WTVQ
Was your vehicle recovered in Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup efforts? Here’s what to do
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday Team Kentucky address, he announced collection efforts are underway to recover damaged or stalled vehicles from roadsides or waterways in the 13-county declared disaster areas in Eastern Kentucky. So if your car was one of those recovered, what happens...
middlesboronews.com
State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County
Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
$23 million in funding going toward 120 Kentucky projects, programs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in announcing the funding Thursday. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded $400,000 in federal funding to help small businesses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced continued support for small-business growth throughout the state on Wednesday. The U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) awarded the commonwealth $400,000 in State Trade Expansion Funds (STEP) to help more companies export products. “The STEP program has helped hundreds of Kentucky companies become...
wklw.com
Applications available for Eastern Kentucky flood relief grants
SOMERSET, KY ― Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July. The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m. The briefing was at the State Capitol in Frankfort. Gov. Beshear discussed a variety of topics which could include economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
Work on medical marijuana moves on, with or without General Assembly
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on...
wymt.com
Environmental group sues US Forest Service over planned logging project in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in Kentucky. Kentucky Heartwood filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says leaders failed to legally approve a logging project in the Daniel Boone National Forest in the eastern part of the state.
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers discuss next steps after income tax cut
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Income taxes will go down half a percent because of House Bill 8 from earlier this year, but the real impact is still far off. “House Bill 8 is a long game,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce researcher Charles Aull told lawmakers Wednesday. “That bill is going to be moving through our system for years and years and years. Really, you’re probably looking at — if everything goes right — we’ll still be talking about that bill for a full decade.”
wtloam.com
Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released
The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
Kentucky leaders warn of tough times ahead for child care access without significant state investment
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and a team of statewide partners including Kentucky Youth Advocates, Metro United Way, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, United Way of Kentucky, Appalachian Early Childhood Network, Learning Grove, 4-C, EC LEARN, and others released their findings today from A Fragile Ecosystem IV: Will Kentucky Child Care Survive When The Dollars Run Out? The survey of Kentucky child care providers underscored how the sector will be impacted once federal American Rescue Plan COVID relief dollars run out.
KFVS12
Kentucky AG wants fentanyl classified as a Weapon of Mass Destruction
FRANKFORT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD). In a letter to the president, Cameron and 18 other attorneys general said their request is because of the record increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths and to treat the drug as more than a narcotics control problem.
wdrb.com
Kentucky school districts struggling to comply with new legislation requiring SROs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A law passed earlier this year in Frankfort requires each public school in Kentucky to have at least one school resource officer. Only about half of campuses across the commonwealth have one, and it should come as no surprise that the districts who reported they couldn't meet the requirement had problems with finding the money and the people.
WTVQ
Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
