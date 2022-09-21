Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
These adorable animals would love to be adopted this weekend, Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit to see what other animals are up for adoption this weekend.
Local venues to celebrate fall VA Cider Trail events
(WJHL) – As businesses prep for a pumpkin-spiced fall, the American Cider Association has added local cideries to a list of must-see brewers with harvest events in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Virginia Cider Trail serves as a who’s-who of the cider industry, and a press release said that...
Kingsport Times-News
Lord's Acre sale returns to Hiltons
HILTONS — Fresh apple butter, canned goods and fried pies will take center stage once again when Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church gathers for its annual Lord’s Acre sale. The community is invited to come out and enjoy food and fellowship during the two-day event, scheduled for Friday,...
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
middlesboronews.com
Bell School Board honors students and teachers
The Bell County Board of Education on Wednesday honored both students and teachers for their achievements this school year. In the National Beta Club competition for elementary robotics, Mason Szkisai, Bently Fuson, Leah Yeary and Terance Johnson won first place. Leah Jones finished first in the junior robotics competition, the...
middlesboronews.com
Miracle wins Trinity cross country event
Bell County’s Caden Miracle won the 67th annual Trinity-Valkyrie Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Louisville. The race is the oldest cross country meet in the state. This was Miracle’s only trip to the Trinity-Valkyrie and he made it count. Miracle’s win in 15:07.70 topped the 175-runner field,...
wymt.com
‘Mustangs at the Mines’ to tour Appalachian roadways, give back to those in need
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 80 Mustangs arrived in Pikeville on Thursday for the “Mustangs at the Mines” event, in partnership with Red Mirror Events and Backroads of Appalachia, to tour scenic routes throughout the region. “We stopped on the way back at one of the mines that’s...
middlesboronews.com
Jadon Gibson: Murder in Harlan
Gus and Julia Loeb were returning home from peddling “beans, new taters and green tomaters” from the back of their one-horse wagon in the mountains of Harlan County, Kentucky in the late 1880’s. Times were much different then. Easy transportation wasn’t available to take housewives to run...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
Authorities taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally in East TN
Claiborne County community members have expressed their concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media.
middlesboronews.com
State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County
Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
harlanenterprise.net
Post 10 Troopers honored by KSP
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 75 troopers and officers at its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington recently, with four of those Troopers being from KSP Post 10, Harlan. According to a press release, the ceremony honors those who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods,...
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
WSAZ
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive
A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Claiborne Progress
Law enforcement prepared for scheduled Klan rally
As the Ku Klux Klan puts the finishing touches on its plans to hold a rally in Claiborne County this weekend, all branches of law enforcement will be on alert for any disturbances arising from the event. The rally will be held on private property in a more rural location....
wcyb.com
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
wymt.com
‘I didn’t have him there this time’: Floyd County family recovering from flooding after death of father, husband
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late July, severe flooding damaged many homes, businesses, and other properties in the Wayland community of Floyd County. “Out of all the flooding that I’ve dealt with, that was the worst,” said Michael Caudill, whose home received damage from flood waters. “I’ve never seen water rise as quick and come in as quick as what that did.”
