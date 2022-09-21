ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Governor Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The declaration will make important resources available as well as support and funding sources for emergency protective measures, according to state officials. The Florida National Guard will also be activated and on standby awaiting orders, the governor said.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces Picks for Judicial Nominating Commissions, Judicial Qualifications Commission

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments and reappointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Shelley Reynolds, of Pensacola, is an Attorney at Law Office of Shelley Guy Reynolds. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and her...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis

'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor#Attorneys#Politics State#Politics Governor
click orlando

Report: Rep. Gaetz may face no charges in sex-trafficking probe

ORLANDO, Fla. – Career prosecutors told the U.S. Justice Department they are recommending against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, in a sex-trafficking investigation involving disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, according to a report in The Washington Post. The Post said sources speaking on condition of anonymity are...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

DeSantis swamps Crist on TV

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida activates price gouging hotline ahead of potential storm impacts

As Florida braces for any potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9, the attorney general’s office is taking steps to protect consumers from price gouging. Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state’s price gouging hotline on Friday — 866-966-7226. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy