FORT LAUDERDALE - One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m. they received a call about a shooting near the 3100 block of NE 11th Terrace. Arriving deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO