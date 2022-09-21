Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm is our very popular members-only presale. We sell memberships at the door. Only $10 for an individual membership!. The sale will be open to the general public at 11am on Sunday. Bag sale will be on Monday. The adjusted days accommodate the Saturday closure of the library. Please come by and buy!!!

SHORELINE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO