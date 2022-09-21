Read full article on original website
Lake Forest Park - Kenmore combined Recycling Collection Event October 8, 2022
The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event!. Take a look at the Event Brochure to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items. The collection event will take place...
Seattle Public Utilities finishes reservoir cover project in Lake Forest Park
Work began on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project in May 2021. The reservoir is located on top of the hill in the Horizon View neighborhood. After a pause due to shipment delays, work resumed in May of this year. The contractor has now completed all the...
Reminder: Friends of Shoreline Library book sale - Friday, Sunday, and Monday
Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm is our very popular members-only presale. We sell memberships at the door. Only $10 for an individual membership!. The sale will be open to the general public at 11am on Sunday. Bag sale will be on Monday. The adjusted days accommodate the Saturday closure of the library. Please come by and buy!!!
Paving completed on N 155th St in Shoreline
Paving work on N 155th Street is complete. No additional night work is scheduled. Next week, crews will adjust utility lids and in mid-October, crews will return to place roadway striping and pavement markings. We will return in summer 2023 to complete curb ramps and curb repairs. In addition, as...
Why Shoreline Fire has a jet ski
Thursday morning, September 22, 2022, just before 11am, Shoreline Fire responded to a Rescue Surface Water near the Kenmore Air Harbor on Lake Washington. Two males, both wearing life vests, in overturned small boat were in distress in the water. Shoreline Fire Surface Water Technicians rescued them with our jet skis.
Hwy 2 between Index and Skykomish to reopen at 10am Saturday
US 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10am. The #boltcreekfire closed this section of the highway on September 10. Crews removed hazard trees and rocks, but this is an evolving situation. Please continue to follow all posted signs. Bolt Creek Wildfire. Agency...
Video from candidate forum for Shoreline Police Chief
The City of Shoreline held a forum on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 as an opportunity for the Police Chief candidates to introduce themselves to community and for them to respond to community questions. The forum was moderated by Natasha Jones, the Director of Customer Service at King County. The forum...
