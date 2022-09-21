ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Reminder: Friends of Shoreline Library book sale - Friday, Sunday, and Monday

Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm is our very popular members-only presale. We sell memberships at the door. Only $10 for an individual membership!. The sale will be open to the general public at 11am on Sunday. Bag sale will be on Monday. The adjusted days accommodate the Saturday closure of the library. Please come by and buy!!!
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Paving completed on N 155th St in Shoreline

Paving work on N 155th Street is complete. No additional night work is scheduled. Next week, crews will adjust utility lids and in mid-October, crews will return to place roadway striping and pavement markings. We will return in summer 2023 to complete curb ramps and curb repairs. In addition, as...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Why Shoreline Fire has a jet ski

Thursday morning, September 22, 2022, just before 11am, Shoreline Fire responded to a Rescue Surface Water near the Kenmore Air Harbor on Lake Washington. Two males, both wearing life vests, in overturned small boat were in distress in the water. Shoreline Fire Surface Water Technicians rescued them with our jet skis.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Hwy 2 between Index and Skykomish to reopen at 10am Saturday

US 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10am. The #boltcreekfire closed this section of the highway on September 10. Crews removed hazard trees and rocks, but this is an evolving situation. Please continue to follow all posted signs. Bolt Creek Wildfire. Agency...
SKYKOMISH, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Video from candidate forum for Shoreline Police Chief

The City of Shoreline held a forum on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 as an opportunity for the Police Chief candidates to introduce themselves to community and for them to respond to community questions. The forum was moderated by Natasha Jones, the Director of Customer Service at King County. The forum...
SHORELINE, WA

