Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Ashton woman says city denied permit for ramp so her husband could use with wheelchair; city says it did not meet requirements
ASHTON — A local woman says her husband has been having health issues and needs a ramp for a wheelchair outside of their home, however, they’ve been told the ramp does not meet city code. Karon Robertson and her husband George have been living in their Ashton home...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
Post Register
District 91 to hold open houses in response to requested $250 million bond
Idaho Falls School District 91 has planned four open houses in October in various locations across the district in order to inform the public of current school conditions and needs in regards to their recent bond proposal. District 91 officials feel that the open houses will allow the community to...
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Well-known Rexburg restaurant coming to the Gate City next month
POCATELLO — The Red Rabbit Grill, a popular restaurant in Rexburg, will soon open another location in the Gate City. Jacob Muller, managing partner of the restaurant, explained that the Red Rabbit Grill was originally founded in Delta, Utah, in 2017. The following year, it was brought to Rexburg. "We've been there ever since," he said. ...
eastidahonews.com
‘My mullet now has a purpose’: 2 east Idaho men enter national mullet championship
AMMON — The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style is making its rounds across eastern Idaho after two locals entered a national competition, showing off their mullets to win a prize for the best-looking one. Zachary Reiswig from Rexburg and Jarod Rigby from Ammon entered a competition hosted by the USA Mullet...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store
IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
ksl.com
Why haven't the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan been released to family members?
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Larry Woodcock made a passionate plea outside the Fremont County Courthouse on Thursday following a hearing for one of the people accused of killing his grandson. "All I want to do is bury the kids. It's been three years. JJ's in a vault right here...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams
A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby holds off Blackfoot 28-24
BLACKFOOT — To wade through people on the Blackfoot football field Friday night was to wade through a kickback. The mood was light. People held pictures here, snapped pictures there. As the temperature chilled to an autumn 50 degrees, Broncos coaches gathered near one end zone, likely chatting about their group’s 28-24 loss to Rigby, the result that disappointed these players and fans in some ways — but encouraged them in many more.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated
IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
eastidahonews.com
Man arraigned in court after allegedly throwing himself through car windshield
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor injury to property after reportedly throwing himself through a car windshield to stop a woman from leaving. Idaho Falls Police were called to a home for a disturbance on June 1. When they arrived, they saw a...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem rolls past Marsh Valley for Homecoming win
SUGAR CITY- When sports and community come together to see their team for homecoming, the home team’s mindset is to get the win and celebrate with loved ones and their peers. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it was that and much more on Friday night as the Diggers were able to shut out the Marsh Valley Eagles 63-0.
