Driggs, ID

Post Register

Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls

The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store

IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby holds off Blackfoot 28-24

BLACKFOOT — To wade through people on the Blackfoot football field Friday night was to wade through a kickback. The mood was light. People held pictures here, snapped pictures there. As the temperature chilled to an autumn 50 degrees, Broncos coaches gathered near one end zone, likely chatting about their group’s 28-24 loss to Rigby, the result that disappointed these players and fans in some ways — but encouraged them in many more.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

