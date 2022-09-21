American bulldog Liza was ‘abused, emaciated, bred to near death, and on the verge of collapse’ when she was found abandoned on the streets in what vet nurse Val Phillips described as the worst case she's seen in over 50 years of work. Thanks to the dedicated rescue and vet team, Liza is on her way to recovery. But the nurse fears that this pup is just ‘the tip of the iceberg’ and that 'things are only going to get worse' for pets across the country.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO