The Dominion Post
Nathan Nabors
Nathan H. Nabors, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center, surrounded and comforted by his family. He was born on Oct. 28, 1957, the son of the late James C. and Joan F. Baniak Nabors. Nathan was a graduate of University High...
The Dominion Post
Arlene Neely
Arlene Ann Neely, 80, of Morgantown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. Arlene was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Star City, a daughter of the late Samuel Gregg and Dorothy Good Gregg. Arlene was a homemaker, who had many interests. She loved to cook and was a...
The Dominion Post
Debra Taylor
Debra Lee Heft Taylor, 64, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. Born on May 17, 1958, in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Esther Heft (Pickenpaugh) and John David Heft Sr. Debra attended University High School and then the West Virginia Career...
The Dominion Post
Dorothy Utt
Dorothy Jean Utt, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehab. Dorothy was born on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Jefferson and Freda Kerns. Dorothy enjoyed camping, gardening, Mountaineer basketball, sightseeing and going to church. Dorothy is survived by her...
The Dominion Post
Jane Kelly
Lora Jane Summers Kelly, 82, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, at Harmony at Morgantown. Jane was born on Aug. 10, 1939, daughter of the late Frank Summers and Belva Devault Summers Atwood, of Morgantown. She met the love of her life, Ronald L. Kelly, to whom she was married for nearly 65 years, during her junior year in high school. Jane graduated from Morgantown High School in 1957.
The Dominion Post
Thomas Bobo
Thomas Frederick Bobo, 75, of Kingwood, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center, in Morgantown. He was born May 22, 1947, in Morgantown and was the son of the late Fred O. Bobo and Elizabeth “Betty” (Evick) Bobo. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Kingwood...
The Dominion Post
Ralpheline Howard
Ralpheline (Barzanti) Howard, 85, a longtime resident of Bobtown, Pa., died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Mentor, Ohio. Born May 28, 1937, in Dilliner, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet (Wilson) Barzanti. A 1955 graduate of Mapletown High...
A good story: Mason-Dixon Elementary awarded $50K grant for literacy
The word is out — at Mason-Dixon Elementary School. Well, actually, lots of words are out at the school near Blacksville. And more — whole lexicons, dictionaries and chapter books.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown suffers first loss at Musselman in 36-33 shootout
BUNKER HILL — No. 2 Morgantown lost a heartbreaker, its first loss of the season, at No. 6 Musselman on Friday night at MuHS. With less than 20 seconds left, Applemen quarterback Bayden Hartman found Brayden Miller in the back of the end zone to give Musselman the lead at 34-33, followed by a 2-point conversion to make it 36-33.
The Dominion Post
Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot announces retirement
Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Phillip D. Gaujot announced his plan to retire Dec. 31. He has been a circuit judge since then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed him to the 17th Judicial Ci.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown Library wins pro-bono design services, aims to develop ‘a house for the community’
By Kaitlyn Eichelberger Clinton District Library, a branch of Morgantown's library system, is outgrowing its Grafton Road location. It needs a new home to become a place for community mem.
The Dominion Post
Mon Health sued over data breach
A December 2021 data breach is the topic of a lawsuit filed this week in Monongalia County Circuit Court. It names Monongalia Health Systems Inc. (Mon Health) and affiliated hospitals, Mo.
Terra Alta woman arrested for drugs after Star City traffic stop
A Preston County woman is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond after Star City police allegedly found a variety of controlled substances in her vehicle. On Sept. 18,.
Solar advocates promote the economic potential of community solar projects in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN – Community solar power offers an alternative way for homeowners and businesses to save money and to stimulate the economy, a group of solar power advocates said in a Thursday p.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown man facing grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing truck
Christopher Brian Mullenax, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge at an arraignment hearing Sept. 22 before Judge Holepit in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.
City pension plans lose millions in 2021 fiscal year
MORGANTOWN -- There's bad news and there's, hopefully, good news when it comes to the city of Morgantown's pension plans. The bad news, all three of the city's plans — civilian,.
