ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FMQm_0i3xSNIp00

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release.

>>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area

The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 100 Medical Center Drive in Springfield.

There will also be a special event specifically for new RN students that are expected to graduate in December 2022 or May 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., the release said.

Mercy Health will conduct open interviews for the following positions:

  • Athletic Trainers
  • CT Techs
  • Certified Pharmacy Techs (CPhT)
  • Home health and hospice RNs and LPNs
  • Lab Professionals
  • Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs
  • MLT/MLS
  • Radiology Techs
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • RNs - multiple specialties
  • Student Nurse Externs
  • Surgical Technologists
  • Supply Chain Technician
  • Ultrasound Techs

Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to interview.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Springfield, OH
peakofohio.com

New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground

A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today

DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Vocational Skills#Rn#Rrb Home#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Jobs
Eaton Register Herald

Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced

EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
EATON, OH
wktn.com

State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery

The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022

Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Greene County splash pads closing for season

GREENE COUNTY — With fall fast approaching, splash pads across the Miami Valley are closing up for the season. The Fairborn Sprayground in Fairborn Central Park will close tomorrow, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. It will reopen in late spring 2023. The city of...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot

Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy