Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release.

The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 100 Medical Center Drive in Springfield.

There will also be a special event specifically for new RN students that are expected to graduate in December 2022 or May 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., the release said.

Mercy Health will conduct open interviews for the following positions:

Athletic Trainers

CT Techs

Certified Pharmacy Techs (CPhT)

Home health and hospice RNs and LPNs

Lab Professionals

Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs

MLT/MLS

Radiology Techs

Respiratory Therapists

RNs - multiple specialties

Student Nurse Externs

Surgical Technologists

Supply Chain Technician

Ultrasound Techs

Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to interview.

