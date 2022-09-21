Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release.
>>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area
The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 100 Medical Center Drive in Springfield.
There will also be a special event specifically for new RN students that are expected to graduate in December 2022 or May 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., the release said.
Mercy Health will conduct open interviews for the following positions:
- Athletic Trainers
- CT Techs
- Certified Pharmacy Techs (CPhT)
- Home health and hospice RNs and LPNs
- Lab Professionals
- Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs
- MLT/MLS
- Radiology Techs
- Respiratory Therapists
- RNs - multiple specialties
- Student Nurse Externs
- Surgical Technologists
- Supply Chain Technician
- Ultrasound Techs
Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to interview.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1