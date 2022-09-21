Read full article on original website
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
BBC
Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously
The US is taking "seriously" Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend areas in Ukraine, a top White House official told the BBC. John Kirby said the US was not changing its "strategic deterrent posture", but that Mr Putin spoke irresponsibly. On Wednesday Russia's leader warned his...
BBC
Ukraine war: 'I will break my arm, my leg... anything to avoid the draft'
For many Russian men the Kremlin's decision to call up 300,000 military reservists for the war in Ukraine came as a shock. In the big cities, Russia's seven-month war on its neighbour has always seemed a long way away. But as soon as President Vladimir Putin's address was over, it hit home. Being sent into combat was closer than anyone could have imagined.
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
BBC
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
BBC
Ukraine war: Hundreds arrested as Russian draft protests continue
Hundreds of people have been arrested by authorities as protests against Russia's new "partial mobilisation" continue across the country, an independent rights group has said. OVD-Info said 724 people were detained across 32 different cities on Saturday. Widespread demonstrations have broken out since President Vladimir Putin announced plans to draft...
BBC
Undiplomatic words at UN and Russians flee the draft - Ukraine round-up
Thursday saw further undiplomatic words at the United Nations General Assembly as leaders reacted to Russia's nuclear sabre-rattling over Ukraine. "The very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the gathering in New York. "We can't let President Putin get away with it."
BBC
Ukraine war: 'What's happening in Russia now is total fear'
In the centre of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a large banner is taped to a tall building, above a Ukrainian flag, that reads: "Putin, the Hague is waiting for you." On city buses, electronic displays flick between announcing their destination and declaring "love" for Ukraine with little hearts. This week...
BBC
Dmitry Bulgakov: Putin fires deputy defence chief amid supply failures
Vladimir Putin has fired the general charged with managing the Russian military's faltering logistics operations in Ukraine. Gen Dmitry Bulgakov, a deputy defence minister, was removed from his role on Saturday, the defence ministry said on Telegram. The ministry said the 67-year old was "released" to transfer into a new...
BBC
Ukraine war: The Russians risking freedom to protest against Putin's invasion
It is 03:00 in St Petersburg and the streets are deserted. But in one tiny flat in the centre of the city, two activists are wide awake preparing to do something that can be very dangerous in Russia - stage an anti-war protest. The pair agreed to meet us, but...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Disputed polls open and climate of 'total fear'
Four occupied regions of Ukraine have begun holding self-styled referendums on joining Russia. Denounced as illegitimate and a sham by Ukraine and the West, the votes are taking place over five days just behind the front line. Reports speak of soldiers going door to door to collect votes on the first day.
BBC
Census 2021: One Northern Ireland census question grabs the headlines
About 60 questions were posed but in truth only one was going to grab the headlines. It is now official those from a Catholic background outnumber those from a Protestant background for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history. It is a hugely significant and historic moment but not...
BBC
Boris Johnson warns against a Ukraine-Russia peace deal
There is "absolutely no sign" that Russia wants to reach a deal with Ukraine, and it could not be trusted even if one was on offer, Boris Johnson has told the Commons. The former prime minister warned against a "land for peace" deal, and said he doubted Volodymyr Zelensky or any Ukrainian government would agree to any such compromise.
