Interest in endurance racing has waned in the decades since the events that inspired Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66, but can you blame spectators? Toyota dominated the sport for an age, Porsche saw loads of success too, and both automakers won the big honors in cars that were never intended to be used on the street. But with new regulations for the World Endurance Championship that include hybridization, more automakers have decided to return to the sport with the hope of glory and future benefits in upcoming electrified road cars. What's more, these automakers are diverse, including Acura, Cadillac, BMW, Ferrari, and possibly even Dodge. Much more exciting, no?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO