The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
When you read the words "tuned G-Wagen," there's probably a pretty specific image that pops into your head. Odds are, that image is of a Brabus. Of all the loud, absurd, and undoubtedly controversial cars Brabus makes, it is perhaps best known for its take on the Mercedes G-Wagen. In...
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will debut Wednesday, September 21, at 4:00 PM CEST. Before the grand unveiling, the brand has one last teaser. Unfortunately, the shadowy image shows even less than the last preview. This time, there's just a glimpse of a headlight's edge. Mercedes claims...
Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
Half-ton trucks have been encroaching on luxury car territory for years. These days, you can spec a Ford F-150 or Ram 1500 with all the nicest leather and fanciest trim pieces, assuming you're willing to spend well north of $70,000. The 2022 Toyota Tundra is no exception to that rule....
The Hyundai i10 has been on sale since 2019 in markets such as India, Vietnam, Mexico, South Africa, and most importantly, Europe. The third generation of the model is a funky-looking city car but it’s starting to show its age and the South Korean manufacturer is planning to give it a refresh. We have the first spy shots showing the updated i10 spied during tests on public roads in Germany.
The 2001 Nissan Skyline and 1988 Honda CRX might seem like a strange pairing for a drag race, but the latest Hoonigan video is full of surprises. Neither car is stock, with the Honda arriving with a substantial upgrade by comparison, and the two face off in a pair of drag races with a special bonus round at the end for fun.
Everyone loves a great fish-out-of-water story, and a Porsche crawling through the rock cliffs of Moab definitely qualifies. Sure, you can modify any vehicle for extreme off-roading, but this first-generation Cayenne is factory stock save for a set of beefy all-terrain tires. The engine, transmission, suspension, and ride height are as original as you can get.
Toyota launched the latest Land Cruiser (J300) in 2021 but it's still making the J70 introduced in 1984. In fact, orders have been halted taken because demand is exceeding supply. Despite its venerable age, the go-anywhere truck isn't showing signs of slowing down since updates are being made to meet tougher safety regulations. In the meantime, a company specialized in armored vehicles has launched one of the wildest conversions we've ever seen.
Earlier this month, Pagani took the wraps off its Huayra replacement with a glorious twin-turbo V12 making a healthy 852 horsepower. The 6.0-liter engine with a 60-degree angle between the cylinders works together with a seven-speed manual, allowing one-percenters to row their gears in a twelve-cylinder hypercar with 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters). These output numbers could've been even higher had the Italian marque used a different setup.
Interest in endurance racing has waned in the decades since the events that inspired Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans '66, but can you blame spectators? Toyota dominated the sport for an age, Porsche saw loads of success too, and both automakers won the big honors in cars that were never intended to be used on the street. But with new regulations for the World Endurance Championship that include hybridization, more automakers have decided to return to the sport with the hope of glory and future benefits in upcoming electrified road cars. What's more, these automakers are diverse, including Acura, Cadillac, BMW, Ferrari, and possibly even Dodge. Much more exciting, no?
If the 473-horsepower (353-kilowatt) BMW M4 with rear-wheel drive and a manual isn't enough for you, there's always the 503-hp (375-kW) M4 Competition with xDrive all-wheel drive. And if that still isn't enough, well, there's the CSL. With a price tag of over $140,000 and a production run of just...
