CBS Pittsburgh

Panthers & Pirates: A big day for sports on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a big Saturday for sports on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The Panthers return to Acrisure Stadium for a noon kickoff with the Rhode Island Rams and then at 6:35, the Pirates will take on the Chicago for the third game of a four-game series. Fans could jump from one game to the other and still be able to go out and celebrate. Pitt's return home will be their first game back at Acrisure Stadium since a 34-27 loss in overtime to Tennessee on September 10. Of course, as always, fans should get to the stadium early for parking and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns add training camp invites Frank Jackson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Two weeks ago, Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones said he "may add a couple more guys" for training camp. "Always in evaluation mode," Jones said. "Always looking. Right now, we’re at 16 guys (14 standard, two two-way). There’s a chance I may add a couple more guys for training camp, but I think we’re close to the end of where we’ll be as far as our training camp roster goes.”
PHOENIX, AZ
