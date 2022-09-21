Read full article on original website
Related
Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. In his 13th start of at least eight innings this season, the All-Star righty gave up three hits, walked one and hit a batter.
Oviedo cruises through 7, Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches. “I’m really happy and thankful, first of all, with the coaches and the staff and the work that we put into these past weeks,” Oviedo said. “I was not looking at the strikeouts or pitch count, or anything. I was just trying to have fun every single pitch that I throw. Forget about the result, even if it was a good hit or a bad hit, or whatever happened in the game. I was just trying to have fun.” Oviedo has given up seven runs with 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings across five starts since being acquired in a trade from St. Louis on Aug. 1.
Oscar Gonzalez, Cal Quantrill lead Guardians past Rangers
Oscar Gonzalez homered twice, Cal Quantrill was strong on the mound and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to
Two HRs from Hunter Renfroe help Brewers slam Reds
Hunter Renfroe went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to
Comments / 0